Review: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The insane gaming year of 2023 already has many major releases, but it was not over yet at the beginning of December. With the first-person action adventure Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have publisher Ubisoft and The Divisiondeveloper Massive Entertainment released the last big game of this year.

In Frontiers of Pandora you play a Na’vi who is part of The Ambassador Program. This program teaches the original inhabitants of the planet Pandora the customs of man. You would say that this is a great starting point to delve deeper into the difficult relationship between Na’vi and humans, but unfortunately the makers rush through the beginning of the game far too quickly. It starts in a classroom where your teacher Dr. Alma Cortez, in her Na’vi avatar, and meets the bastard of a boss John Mercer. Then one more event comes along, after which the resistance comes into action and the RDA hastily leaves the planet. Alma is instructed by her boss to kill the Na’vi students, but she goes against it and freezes them. About fifteen years later you are woken up again and the RDA is back on Pandora. You will have to escape the complex and then find the resistance base and join it.

It starts from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is actually quite a disappointment, because this was an excellent opportunity, as a Na’vi, to learn all those human customs. Even after that, this game lacks a bit of its own identity. The story, oppression and resistance, as well as the gameplay are very reminiscent of the Far Cryseries. After a few more missions, the open world becomes available to explore and various activities become available. This way you can attack bases and other facilities of the RDA and choose to attack or stealthily eliminate the enemies one by one. Just like in Far Cryit’s also in Frontiers of Pandora easier to do this stealthily, using various types of bow and arrow. You are extremely vulnerable to the machine gun violence from the mech suits in particular, but regular soldiers can also cause a lot of damage.

Your special Na’vi senses allow you to mark enemies so you can keep a reasonable overview of where they are. In addition, this can also be used to inspect the plants and animals that Pandora has to offer. This is especially useful for seeing which flora and fauna contain materials that you can use to craft gear or cook recipes. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora You do not receive experience points and you do not increase in levels. Instead, there’s an overall combat level that increases as your weapons and armor improve. An energy system is also used. By collecting ingredients and cooking recipes with them, you can replenish your energy meter so that lost health is automatically replenished.

Another icon on the map to chase is the Tarsyu flowers and their smaller strands. With the Tarsyu flower you can obtain special Ancestor skills. These give you permanent improvements. For example, the Soft Landing skill allows you to reduce fall damage when jumping from a great height, while Eject allows you to break the cockpit of a mech suit to pull out the pilot and thus incapacitate him. The smaller Tarsyu strands give you regular skill points. Through a number of skill trees you can, for example, increase your health or the base damage with your weapons, unlock a fourth weapon slot or carry more ingredients or ammunition. It’s all kept quite simple and you won’t have to make a difficult choice at any time.

The Western Frontier, the area we are in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora explore, looks beautiful, has different biomes and invites to be explored. You will encounter rainforests with a variety of flora, waterfalls, hills and huge rock formations. Yet the world is not really alive. Here and there you will encounter a Na’vi camp, an RDA patrol or animals in their hunting grounds in search of prey, but otherwise you are often lonely running through the bushes. Here too, a little more could have been done to make it less monotonous.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has become such a typical Ubisoft game: it’s all quite entertaining, but it doesn’t excel in anything. The game also lacks a bit of its own identity and takes on far too much Far Cry think.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was played on the Xbox Series for this review. The game is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.