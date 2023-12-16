#Review #Avatar #Frontiers #Pandora

Review | Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Ubisoft has a habit of using almost the same formula for their open world games. When the first images of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora were shown, the game seemed to have quite a few similarities with Far Cry. When we were allowed to play an early version last October, we could only conclude that the game is very similar to titles from the aforementioned Ubisoft franchise. We did indicate at the time that there was a chance that the full game might offer us more, so that it would have its own identity. We can now finally answer this.

A stranger in your homeland

You play as a Na’vi who, together with a few other fellow sufferers, was taken by the RDA under false pretenses as a child. The organization, consisting of humans, has kidnapped the children to use them for their plan to conquer Pandora. However, the re-education cannot be completed because the building holding the Na’vi is attacked. The now older victims are aware of the RDA’s plans and see this situation as an opportunity to escape and join the fight against those who want to conquer Pandora.

Copy and paste?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open world first-person action/adventure game, in which you have a large map at your disposal. In this world you will have to complete several main and side missions. This includes destroying RDA factories that pollute the planet, hunting animals for food, and collecting items to power up your weapons. The weapons include longbows and firearms. If you’ve played open world games from Ubisoft before, especially the Far Cry games, then all of this probably sounds very familiar. The French developer/publisher is once again using their trusted formula, but this time everything is dipped in an Avatar sauce. Now you can also choose whether it indicates where you need to go for your next mission or whether you figure this out yourself based on some instructions. This has come over from the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Although Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is almost identical in design to other open world games from Ubisoft, this does not mean that it is a bad game. In fact, the game certainly offers plenty of fun. This is partly due to the well-developed controls and the interesting environments in the game world. The world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also looks very beautiful and detailed and the wooded areas are extremely dense. Walking through this environment is enriched by parkour-like jumping opportunities, which feel very smooth. Later in the game you even get the ability to fly, which speeds up traveling between locations and is fun to do.

Well elaborated

We can only be positive about the shooting part. The different weapons feel nice and you have full control over the possibilities, so that nothing stands in the way of carrying out your plans. This is also necessary, because you will not only have to fight against the RDA, but also against the dangers that Pandora harbors. These are not just wild animals, because even plants can be your enemy. So it is important to keep your eyes open during your adventure. The various missions and side missions that you have to complete are not particularly original, but they do offer a fun experience. Slowly acquiring better weapons and equipment so that you become stronger doesn’t feel too ‘grindy’ which is nice. The game contains more than enough content to keep you busy for dozens of hours, even if the design is not exactly original.

What sets the game apart from Far Cry is that you don’t really have the choice to fight your enemies like a headless chicken. If you try to conquer a camp ‘guns blazing’ in Avatar, 99 times out of 100 you will die. In Avatar you have to be a bit more stealthy. This is partly because the AI ​​of the enemies is quite good. They respond adequately to your actions – for example, enemies are startled if you unexpectedly jump around a corner – and they regularly take strategic positions to defeat you. So they require the necessary skills to eliminate. Their weapons are also powerful enough to take you out in no time. Once you are spotted, it is better to run away to hide and then return from a different location. The gunfights can therefore create intense situations, which is very cool. However, it could have been even more impressive with a little more variety in enemies, because that is a bit lacking.

Now we know

What is less fun is that there are still some minor technical errors. Very occasionally a mission will not start when you are at the relevant point and characters are sometimes in strange places. The puzzle is also used excessively for hacking. You will see a screen with different lines and the goal is to get from point A to point B within a certain time. Although these puzzles are quite simple and quite fun in themselves as a short break, you encounter them so often that after a while it becomes quite boring. In addition, some side missions and assignments are also somewhat repetitive. You will find many fetch quests, where you have to find or make a certain object to progress. This feels mostly like padding. There are also buildings scattered around the world that you need to supply with power. These buildings all look very similar and the way you switch on the power is very simple, so you will have seen it at some point.

Detail of framerate?

Avatar, like many other modern games, offers two graphics modes: one focused on resolution and one on framerate. The former can go up to 1800p at 30 frames per second, while the latter goes up to around 1300p, but then the game runs at 60fps. As far as the frame rate is concerned, there is little to complain about. The framerate is generally stable in both modes. Occasionally there is a frame drop, but this happens so rarely that it is easy to overlook it. However, the mode focused on frame rate is clearly less sharp, which is logical. If you choose the resolution, the world simply looks considerably nicer due to clearer details, even though both modes are upscaled to 4K with FSR 2. If you have no problem playing action games at 30 frames per second, we recommend playing Avatar at the highest resolution, although these types of titles are generally more enjoyable to play at 60fps.

The audio of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is of the same quality as the graphics. During the adventure, the game will accompany you with various tunes, which play very subtly in the background. The tunes are therefore not very present and almost unnoticed they hitch a ride on the gameplay. The shooting irons sound nice and rough and the explosions also produce nice violent sounds. This makes the chaos you cause feel just a little bit better. The voice work is also good, with believable dialogues and an audible mood of various characters. Avatar scores well in the purely audiovisual field.

Played on: PlayStation 5.

Also available for: Xbox Series X|S and PC.