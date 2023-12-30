#Review #English #Electric #EE1 #network #noise #isolator

Latham Audio, the recipient of the HIFI Award for Best Sound at the recent Audio Show iEar’, offered us the EE1 Noise Isolator from English Electric for review. With this EE1 you can make your premium network player perform even better according to the manufacturer. Network filtering is not new and not every solution works equally effectively. So we are curious whether the EE1 lives up to expectations.

The EE1 network filter from English Electric, a subsidiary of The Chord Company, is a passive network filter based on the technology behind its successful noise-suppressing network switches and can easily be included between the network cable and the receiving network component. This could be a music server or network player, but a television or projector can also visibly benefit from this with better contrast, deeper black levels and more vibrant colors. The EE1 was not only developed for quality gains in the audio field, it is also intended for improving streaming video, although we do not expect that after reading this review you will order a large number of these filters for every screen in your home. The EE1 is not cheap.

The principle of the EE1 Noise Isolator is actually very simple in theory. The data is allowed to pass through unhindered while unwanted noise is blocked and is comparable to the operation of a current filter. However, there is a lot of controversy in this area. And not unjustly. Many suppliers of such products, mainly from faraway places, sometimes show changes in practice but rarely improvements. This mainly has to do with the method and quality of filtering. If you have ever compared power filters from different price ranges, you will understand what we mean.

English Electric focuses on reducing digital switching noise from router and switch, power supply noise from network equipment, mains pollution from electrical appliances elsewhere in the home and the effects of radiation on network cabling. This unwanted pollution is filtered from the network signal by applying galvanic isolation to remove potential differences and low-frequency pollution, high-frequency filtering to block spikes and digital noise and reducing ‘common mode’ pollution caused by EMI/RFI. A complex way of filtering.

Listening sessions

To determine to what extent the EE1 Noise Isolator succeeds in its task as a mature ‘noise eater’, we use a high-performance hi-fi set from NuPrime, consisting of the STREAM-9 network player, the DAC-X9 preamplifier DAC and the STA-9X stereo power amplifier.

With this set we listen to several pieces of music, first listening without the EE1 Noise Isolator and then including the EE1 in the chain. After the entire test and at the time of writing this piece, we also repeat the session with our Bryston BDP-3, which first stores the playlist on an internal SSD and thus excludes the entire network section from the music playback. After all, if the network is excluded from the comparison, the EE1 cannot improve anything here. However?

We start the session via the NuPrime with the beautiful Comfortably Numb from Roger Waters’ 2022 album ‘Lockdown Sessions’. This song starts with a sample of a hard lightning strike that immediately makes the hairs on the back of our necks stand on end at a slightly too high volume. This is followed by deep bass notes where the bass drum is always delivered with a big punch to the beat. Hi-hat is added very subtly to the mix and keyboard work remains atmospheric in the background. Waters’ vocals are neatly reproduced from the center and background choir audibly fills every empty hole in the sound image. The storm is beautifully layered in the background, giving the piece a beautiful spatial character.

When we include the EE1 in the chain, the layer foundation is controlled even better and, above all, we experience an increase in peace and quiet in the reproduction. Waters’ vocals are even more clearly defined and background vocals become aurally more voluminous. We now feel that we have taken a big step towards the imaginary stage where we are more intensely involved in the music experience. During the big shouts in the chorus we can even hear the vocal chords of the backing singers vibrating. The impact of the digitally generated thunder is almost intimidating and the layer now has so much power that we are afraid of causing any noise from neighbors.

We then listen to the song Hey Joe from Roy Buchanan’s 2011 album ‘Live At Rockpalast 1988’. Already with the first chords of the guitar we hear the snare of the snare drum rattling against the head and is followed by the typical sound of the iconic Fender where Buchanan has already won so many hearts. With our eyes closed, we can make a rough sketch in our heads of the stage where the musicians are positioned. The screeching sharp sound of the distorted Telecaster drowns out Buchanan’s somewhat timid, mumbling vocals and reflects violently against the walls of the room. At higher volumes this is almost too much of a good thing, but let’s take a step into the raw world of sex, drinking (in this case) and Rock ‘n’ Roll.

When we include the EE1 in the chain, we listen to the same song with a greater sound depth, experiencing more layering in the chaotic live recording. Buchanan’s previously timid vocals gain more authority and his mumbling almost transforms into conversation. Backing vocals are sung with more breath and the combination of drums and bass is delivered with a nice punch. In addition to the characteristic sound of single coil elements of the overdriven Telecaster, we also hear the fingers sliding over the strings during chord changes. No, the recording certainly does not become better, smoother or more pleasant, but we do experience a significant increase in raw realism.

As the last album we choose a piece of classical music to massage our eardrums back into shape and we put on Vivaldi’s Sinfonia for Strings in C major, RV 116 by the Helicon Essemble conducted by Albert Fuller. The first violin is played with power and, due to the high speed of the NuPrime system, we can clearly hear the rosin-rubbed hairs of the bow stroking the strings.

The other string orchestra stands at an appropriate distance and from the background we listen to the melodies of a plucked violin and the extensive string orchestra accompanied by the typical chords of harpsichord or spinet. This recording is of above-average quality and distinguishes the various string instruments without too much difficulty.

When we include the EE1 in the network chain again, we now also listen to the overtones of the violin with the first violin. The entire string orchestra, now including fundamental notes, is placed with more space between them. As if all the chairs were placed half a meter further apart. Unlike the previous situation, the strokes of the spinet keys now stand out more vividly and the notes sound longer. This recording was already of a high standard, but now we experience even more speed and transparency in the reproduction that brings the whole thing to life.

Judgement

With the EE1 from English Electric, in combination with the NuPrime Stream 9 network player, we experience an unexpectedly big leap in sound quality. This is despite the fact that our network is in good order, we use high-quality cabling everywhere, we have not cut corners on network components and we have no fewer than two separate audio groups.

Through the NuPrime set we experience an increase in the transparency of complex music pieces and can immediately perceive more micro detail in AB compared to. Vocals and voices gain more authority and the increase in midrange definition increases the impact of string and percussion instruments, with the brass singing just a little longer. The soundstage becomes wider and deeper.

When playing Qsound albums, the sound bubble becomes audibly more spacious and the music pieces are displayed more clearly defined. Finally, we experience more peace in the music reproduction because the bass is reproduced in an even better controlled manner. These are only small individual steps, but when we add up all these small improvements, the AB differences are large.

Then we come to the part where we compare the previous results with those of our Bryston BDP-3 network player in our Bryston reference set. Now the story becomes interesting, because the results are not entirely in line with our expectations. While we have the initial expectation that the improvements will only be achieved in cleaning the UPnP data stream from the internet, NAS or music server, the Bryston player does not use UPnP or DLNA streaming.

The Bryston player uses the Music Player Deamon platform where the digital information is first stored via the network on the internal playlist SSD and the network interface is actually removed from the chain. With our player we even use a second internal SSD on which part of our music library is stored. So, apart from operating the network via the app, we do not use the network at all. You understand that we were shocked to hear similar differences with our Bryston set as with the NuPrime set. The differences may have been less significant due to the operation of the MPD platform, but they were far from negligible!

To gain more insight into these differences, we even took out the oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer to measure noise levels and harmonic distortion, but the differences with and without the EE1 were comparable to two individual measurement sessions in the same situation. So no measurable differences.

Perhaps we can explain the differences as follows. In addition to the ‘transmitting’ and ‘receiving’ wire pairs for data transport, network cables also have positive and negative power lines that are used, for example, for PoE applications. Even though nothing is being powered across the network, these power lines may connect all the power circuits of the network components in the chain. Apparently, the decoupling of these power lines from the internal power/grounding of the network player alone provides an audible increase in detail, definition, impact and soundstage. This makes the English Electric EE1 also a valuable addition for non-UPnP streaming devices and this is quite a surprise for us. Thanks to the filtering on the data lines, when streaming music via Tidal, Qobuz and Internet radio, the music experience will only increase for players with MPD or similar streaming techniques. Highly recommended.

Conclusion

With the EE1 from English Electric we listen to our digital music albums as if we were listening to a high-quality remaster of this album. However, with a retail price of just under three hundred euros, the EE1 is not cheap. Still, we think the price is justified when we compare it to a comparable jump in sound quality such as an upgrade to your network player. This usually involves a significantly higher investment. If you have a high-quality hi-fi set and you really want to get the most out of your digital music collection, then the EE1 Noise Isolator is definitely a valuable asset.

English Electric EE1

299 euro | lathamaudio.nl | englishelectric.uk

Rating 4.5 / 5

Valuation

Sound: 5 out of 5

Imaging: 5 out of 5

Construction method: 5 out of 5

Application: 5 out of 5

Price-performance: 3 out of 5