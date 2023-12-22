Review Harbeth Nelson met Harbeth P3ESR XD

#Review #Harbeth #Nelson #met #Harbeth #P3ESR

Let me admit it right away: I am a fan of floor-standing speakers, preferably the larger ones. However, the years have taught me that not everyone sees it that way, not all music lovers have their own listening room and we are forced to live smaller and smaller. But placing a compact speaker on a hollow base is not a good idea, is it? The British Harbeth also sees it that way and so we were eager to discover their Nelson; we were one of the very first to receive a pre-production copy for testing.

If necessary, let’s start with what should be common knowledge: compact speakers, dismissed as “bookshelf speakers”, do not belong on the bookshelf at all. They deserve a sturdy base that is positioned loosely in the room for optimal performance. “But doesn’t that take up as much space as a floorstanding speaker?” I then object; I’d rather put money in speakers than in air, which is what a foot actually does.

The Harbeth Nelson provides the solution to such discussions: it is an aesthetically pleasing base that provides the necessary support to a bookshelf speaker placed on top, but in that capacity also actively contributes to the music by functioning as a subwoofer. Harbeth understandably puts forward their own compact P3ESR Rogers, Linn of Spendor. Nice guys there in West Sussex!

Harbeth: half a century of loudspeaker technology

Harbeth can look back with pride on half a century of history and development of loudspeaker technology. The founder – Dudley Harwood – was head of the loudspeaker development department at the legendary BBC. He left his mark on the loudspeaker industry with his research. Harwood swears by knowledge of materials and specifically the material from which the loudspeaker cone is made – for him essential for the performance and more specifically the resolution of each loudspeaker component.

Towards the end of his career at the BBC Research Department, he discovered a new type of plastic film that seemed suitable for making loudspeaker cones. With the permission of the BBC he obtained a patent. After his retirement he started as a loudspeaker manufacturer and founded Harbeth. In 1977 he introduced the HL Monitor (Mk1), which used his patented bass/mid speaker with polypropylene cone. A world first! Tighter bass and lower coloration were the biggest assets.

De Harbeth P3ESR XD in Rosewood

In 1985, a supplier suggested a completely new type of plastic to Harwood. In theory it was suitable for manufacturing a loudspeaker cone. The new material predicted excellent acoustic properties and just the right mass. It didn’t have the rubbery molecular structure of polypropylene that had until then made the smooth transition to the tweeter difficult. However, the new material proved to be much less malleable than polypropylene and extremely difficult to vacuum form into the desired 3D cone shape. That didn’t stop Harwood from moving on to his next product, the Mk4 monitor. The audience responded enthusiastically, but the delivery of the loudspeaker cones put a damper on the success.

Then Alan Shaw came along, who had also gained BBC experience as an assistant on Saturdays in the 1960s, worked at a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer and learned a lot about quality management and product innovation there. He took over Harbeth Audio Ltd in 1986.

The passionate search for the ‘ideal’ cone material continued as the RADIAL (Research and Development in Advanced Loudspeakers) project and led to an ‘ideal’ material concept: a composite of hollow glass beads and a polymer. This provided the perfect stiffness necessary for the most pistonic movement of the cone, while softer polymer is better for good damping of resonances in the material. It turned out to be no easy task to determine the ratio of both components very precisely for an optimal result. A matrix of possible test mixtures was devised and experiments began in small-scale pilot productions. All samples were analyzed to select potential candidate mixtures with ideal acoustic performance. And last but not least, a partner had to be found in the petrochemical industry to produce the desired custom plastic compound for Harbeth. The desired cone production was only found possible by using the much more expensive injection molding instead of the usual thermal vacuum molding.

With injection molding there is no ‘memory’ in the material and the cone always retains its shape. With vacuum forming, the cone always returns to its original shape after forming: a flat sheet. Today, Harbeth processes the RADIALâ„¢ cones (now in an improved RADIAL2 version) in sizes 110 mm (P3ESR ​​XS) and 200 mm (all other models).

Harbeth Nelson: unpack!

The Harbeth Nelson subwoofer column is individually packaged in a sturdy outer box. When unpacking, it is noticeable that the included packaging material has been carefully considered to make unpacking easier

The column is well protected with a kind of fabric cover, over which is a sturdy plastic bag. Perfectly shaped fillers at the top and bottom of the outer carton hold everything securely to avoid damage in transit.

In addition to the column, we find a universal power supply as well as a box with accessories in the packaging, including a bag of spikes (5 pieces) and self-adhesive silicone feet (a strip of 5).

The Harbeth Nelson shows a large circular black plateau at the bottom (Ã˜35cm), made up of two equally sized discs with a perforated steel band (4.5cm) in between. The column above it is tightly enclosed by black speaker cloth. At the top of the column is a square platform (19 x 19 cm) to receive the bookshelf speaker. A cable (+/-17cm) with a blue sheath runs out of the plateau at the back and ends in a red and blue wire with tinned ends. The active column uses this to extract the input signal from the bookshelf speakers placed on top of it.

Too bad it looks and feels a bit ‘cheap’ and simple. When asked, the manufacturer promised a nicer solution for this in the final production version. The cable ends in a balanced input via a transformer with a 5kOhm termination resistor, so that the amplifier that controls the bookshelf speakers does not experience any additional load.

At the bottom of the base there is a panel at the back with the connection for the external power supply and a volume control with a central click position. So you can let more or less bass flow out of the column, but only in the central click position can you be sure that both columns go at the same speed. A step switch might have been better here. A

The Nelson houses a 5â€ woofer (110 mm) and a 50W digital amplifier, preceded by a â€˜digital signal processing unitâ€™. This DSP circuit is supposed to determine the crossover frequency and thus optimize the cooperation between the subwoofer column and the paired bookshelf speaker. Nothing to arrange and nothing to worry about, â€˜just plug-and-playâ€™ says Harbeth. We will find out later whether it is correct.

Long live the little ones

After freeing the Harbeth Nelson pair from its packaging, it was the turn of the bookshelf speakers entrusted to us. Harbeth herself recommends the P3ESR ​​XD as an ideal complement to the Nelson.

We got the cute little ones – 306 x 190 x 184mm; 6.1 kg per piece – in ‘cherry’ version, aka cherries. They are packed in pairs – with L and R markings on the back. Just like their ‘pillar’ that was already waiting for them, the P3ESR ​​XD were packaged with a lot of respect and love for the product. After removing the plastic bag, followed by the felt cover, the very compact speaker emerges. The finish is excellent, with rounded sides at the front. Our ‘cherrys’ look extremely attractive, but for other flavors Harbeth offers a total of 6 versions, including satin white and ‘rosewood’.

Harbeth recommends leaving the speaker fronts in place during use, because they are ‘tuned’ mounted with the fronts. When using the fronts, they are recessed into a slot in the front of the speakers and therefore have no negative effect on the radiation. According to the specified specs, a 110 mm Harbeth RADIAL2â„¢ bass/mid and a 19 mm ferrofluid-cooled tweeter (from manufacturer SEAS) are used. Together they cover a frequency range of 75 Hz – 20 kHz. The lower limit is exactly the upper limit of the Nelson. The sensitivity is specified at 83dB; the load capacity is 50 Watt RMS and the connected amplifier is presented with an impedance of 6 Ohm.

The back of the little ones delights with solid metal connections for your choice of banana plugs, spades or bare wire ends.

When consummating the marriage between the Nelson and the P3ESR ​​XD, we note that the surface of the P3ESR This column places the P3ESR ​​XD at the ideal listening height: 1145mm to the top or 970mm to the tweeter of the P3ESR ​​XD. With the supplied spikes at the bottom of the Nelson you can add another 20mm. All logical, when both products come from the same manufacturer, but also a testimony to the care that Harbeth pays to all details.

We find it less attractive that the speaker cable to the P3ESR ​​XD just dangles in thin air. Some guidance or a connection more out of sight would perhaps appeal more to aesthetes. The manufacturer promised a different solution in the final version than in the pre-production version. From the attached manual we learn the recommended setup: 2 m apart and 3 m from the center of the horizontal axis line to the listening position; limited turning 0 – 10°.

The music has the word

In order to assess the Harbeth Nelson, it is first necessary to get an idea of ​​what the Harbeth P3ESR ​​XD speakers perform in themselves.

We start with Diana Krall and Singing in the Rain (album This Dream of You – 2020). The sound comes out beautifully from the speakers and fills the room effortlessly. It even carries powerfully and far into the room.

Captain of Her Heart by Randy Crawford (album Every Kind of Mood – 1998) shows a nice broadside. Turning in less, even placed straight, gave the best results here, but this may differ for each individual listening situation.

Lover Man by the virtuoso trumpeter Chris Botti (album To Love Again – 2005) sounds clear and rich in detail.

The Harbeth P3ESR The sound image always remains open and balanced, the sound flows effortlessly into the room. In fact, the first impression is that little is missed at the bottom of the spectrum.

The little ones can also tolerate high volumes while beautifully maintaining the sound balance. The cabinets do not budge and appear to be perfectly damped. Very pleasant to listen to and we can only conclude that the Harbeth P3ESR ​​XD is ‘not a simple little one’!

High time to add the Harbeth Nelson. At first you are a bit disappointed that there is little new to experience. The Harbeth P3ESR This is even more audible at low playback volume. The Harbeth Nelson is not there brutally hammering, but adds a pleasant musical low end. This is what the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto 1 in F-Sharp Op. 1 Allegro Vivace / Yuja Wang even more power and allure.

The placement and character of the piano convince. The combination never chokes on the violence of the philharmonic orchestra and manages to preserve the detail. And the big band is also very happy with that: Recuerdos / BuJazzO, I love being here with you / Diana Krall (album Live in Paris â€ “ 2002), Signed â€“ Sealed â€“ Delivered by Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band (album Center Stage)â€¦

In the latter song, the lead guitar sits nicely beneath the horns for a while, after which the percussion joins in. When the wind instruments go full blast – first separately trumpet / trombone / sax, then all together – it all flows undisturbed into the room. The bass guitar has a slightly perceptible pressure and sounds very realistic. Afterwards, the bass drum and snare drum have the floor in a drum solo, all compellingly convincing.

There is no doubt that the Harbeth Nelson makes the Harbeth P3ESR ​​XD shine even more, elevating it to an even more dynamic display.

Decision

The concept is good. For many, the whole thing looks a lot more acceptable than floor-standing speakers of the same height. This mainly has to do with the slim column that sits between the base and the plateau for the bookshelf speaker. The latter seems to float above the column, as it were.

We’ve always called the Harbeth Nelson a ‘subwoofer column’, but its greatest quality is that it isn’t really that. It manifests itself as a civilized additional bass driver serving the bookshelf speaker placed above it. And that makes the Harbeth Nelson a friend to embrace for music lovers who strive for quality reproduction.

Although it was mainly about the Harbeth Nelson, we can’t help but give the Harbeth P3ESR ​​XD a big compliment. This is a gem of a compact speaker! And yes, he will certainly gain if he can combine it with the Nelson.

The true conclusion of this review remains a question of price and taste… For 4,000 euros + 3,000 euros for the P3ESR ​​XD you can buy a lot of nice floor-standing speakers. We spontaneously think of the Bowers & Wilkins 703 S3, Dynaudio Evoke 50, KEF R7 Meta, Monitor Audio Gold 200, up to a Sonus Faber Olympica Nova III. These require a better amplifier and speaker cables from a higher class, while the Harbeth P3ESR what to mention.

The combination is also the right choice if you can’t live without the unique natural midrange of the Harbeth P3ESR ​​XD tested here or one of the other LS3/5a derivative models.

As so often applies here: listen for yourself, keep the peace at home and enjoy!

Harbeth Nelson (subwoofervoet)

3,999 euros per pair

Harbeth P3ESR ​​XD (bookshelf speakers)

3,349 to 3,499 euros per pair (depending on version)

www.harbeth.co.uk | www.mafico.com