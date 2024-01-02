Review Jurnal “Building Character: A Leadership Essential”

#Review #Jurnal #Building #Character #Leadership #Essential

January 2, 2024 3:21 PM |

Updated: January 2, 2024 15:27

Kompasiana is a blogging platform. This content is the responsibility of the blogger and does not represent the views of Kompas editorial staff.

Social and Cultural Sciences and Religion. Illustration source: PEXELS

Title: Building character: A leadership essential

Journal: Journal of Business and Psychology

Volume: 1

Year: 2006

Writer: James C Sarros, Brian Cooper, Joseph C Santora

Article Contents

The article “Building character: A leadership essential” by James C. Sarros and Brian Cooper from Monash University discusses the importance of character in leadership and its impact on organizational success. This article highlights that character is now a major focus in discussion and analysis, although some conceptual challenges remain in related research.

In this article, there are several sections, such as introduction, leadership characteristics, character attributes, and practical implications. The leadership character section discusses the key role of character in establishing effective leadership and a successful organizational culture. The character attributes section lists the results of research by Sarros and Cooper that identified three dimensions and 15 sub-dimensions or character attributes that relate to organizational outcomes. This section also provides industry and executive profiles to demonstrate the importance of character attributes in achieving success.

The practical implications section provides insight into how individuals and organizations can develop leadership character. This article emphasizes that character can be strengthened through education, training, and experience, as well as through developing the values ​​and principles that underlie effective leadership.

Conclusion

The conclusion of this article is that character plays a key role in leadership and organizational success. This article provides valuable insight into the relationship between character and leadership, while emphasizing the importance of character in building a corporate culture that has a moral and economic foundation. Therefore, this article makes an important contribution to enriching our understanding of the importance of character in the context of organizational leadership.