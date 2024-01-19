Review KEF LSX II LT known performance, smaller price

#Review #KEF #LSX #performance #smaller #price

KEF released the LSX II LT in mid-January, the day after Blue Monday and a full week after CES 2024, to kick off the new calendar year for Kent Engineering & Foundry as well – and to make the cold winter days just that little bit more pleasant for us too. .

‘LT’? We have read KEF’s press release three times, but cannot find anywhere what that addition stands for (Lite, as in, Light?), so in this very first review we will simply focus on the looks, user-friendliness and mainly the display qualities of the brand’s latest LSXs, and not the name.

Now that name is of course the least interesting anyway, but it does very usefully show where we are today with this series. A short timeline, then? At High End Munich 2012, it feels like half a lifetime ago, we asked the KEF team if there might be a subwoofer secretly behind the curtains. Listening from the front row at the international introduction of the anniversary model LS50, these monitors – controlled by an Arcam A38 integrated amplifier and D33 DAC – made so much music that something had to be wrong. 999 euros for the set? Ridiculous – where can I register? But anyone who has followed the rise of KEF’s ‘LS’ series since then knows that it was only the beginning.

KEF LS

But wait, the real history of the LS series doesn’t just start with the ’50’, does it? No that is right. The LS50 was created to celebrate KEF’s fiftieth anniversary, but was in turn a tribute to the real first ‘LS’ loudspeaker, the legendary LS3/5a – for which KEF provided the drivers at the request of the BBC. developed, but now with modern technology. The LS50 was, as we learned in Munich, created to respond to changing times and technology.

If you then type the letter combination ‘KEF LS’ into the HIFI.NL cms, you will find enough articles to start a complete website about the series. Of course there is the very first review of the anniversary model LS50, of which unfortunately the photos are no longer shown 12 years later. The arrival of the LS50 Wireless 5 years later, and of course the review of it. It was “the first wireless speaker system that brought hi-fi sound into the digital age”, and now (7 years later) it is still the modern basis of this line.

Then there was the festive introduction of the LSX (whose ‘X’ is actually also a mystery) in the autumn of 2017, enhanced with a tour of a unique Porsche collection.

On to 2018 – because we’re only just getting up to speed. Reviews of (breathe…): the KEF LSX, the KEF LS50W after its first software update, the KEF LSX compared to Sonos, once again the KEF LSX, the KEF LS50 Wireless II, the KEF LS50 Meta ( plus an extensive explanation of what Meta actually is), the KEF LS60 Wireless and the KEF LSX II.

That now brings us to 2024, and while we have dug up the above from the hi-fi annals in the hope of explaining a little why KEF simply keeps adding numbers and letters instead of introducing a new product name without all that pleasant history, the ‘graphite’ gray LSXs in the “II LT” version have now been prepared ready to play. Because it’s that simple with these wireless KEFs. But first let’s take a closer look at what the newcomer has to offer, and especially where the differences are.

KEF LSX II LT

A heavy intro, but then you have something. It is almost pointless to explain what the KEF LSX II LT actually is, but for those who have skipped the extensive list above and have not read a single previous review, there is this full description of KEF’s latest model.

The highlights? The LSX II LT, a “streamlined version” of its predecessor, boasts the eleventh generation of KEF’s Uni-Q driver, a concentric driver that behaves like a point source. This in turn ensures that your favorite music (or TV sound, or the audio experience during games) is distributed evenly.

The Music Integrity Engine in turn ensures the timing of clear, accurate and balanced sound, optimized with the Uni-Q driver array for the best results. The KEF Connect app and powerful EQ DSP (Digital Signal Processing) can be used to easily adapt the sound to the room. The active speaker system also has all the technological innovations we already know from the LSX line, but for less money(!). The LT addition, which we have now definitively read as ‘Lite’, means that these LSX models are sold for 999 euros per set, and not for the 1,399 of its predecessor.

How can this generation be offered for such a great price – compared to the LSX II, which remains a common model? This lies in a number of not unimportant differences. Firstly, the number of versions is limited: your options are white, gray and green. Or, as KEF calls it: Stone White, Graphite Gray and Sage Green. The predecessor is additionally available in red, blue and champagne pink.

An important(er?) difference is the fact that the LSX II is Roon-ready, and the new LT version is not. And there is one less connection; you can still connect the ‘II’ digitally and analogue, the 3.5mm connection is missing on the ‘LT’, so the option to connect a record player to your LSX is no longer possible.

Connect

Speaking of connecting: the connection between both speakers is via a cable with a USB-C connector (KEF advises against using anything other than this supplied cable). The connections between the two speakers of an ‘old’ set of LSXs are via optional network cable or can be done wirelessly. What remains are the ports for HDMI ARC and optical so that you can work with a TV, desktop, laptop or consoles, and of course the USB-C connection to connect the speakers to each other. The master speaker also has a network connection to supply your internet directly to the LSX.

For extra support in the bass reproduction, there is also a special output for connecting a compact KEF subwoofer to create the desired impact. The LSX itself only requires a power cord, as the primary speaker powers the secondary via the included three-meter inter-speaker cable. Handy if there are few sockets.

An eight-meter cable is optionally available for more freedom in installation. KEF also provides enthusiasts with a set of mounting pieces for secure placement for the optional P1 desk stand or S1 floor stand, making it easy to integrate into different spaces and purposes.

A final point regarding the differences with the previous generation and in particular the lower recommended retail price of the LT, we learned from the KEF team itself. The biggest gain is in the finish of the housing. Not only that more limited choice of colors, but also – or even: especially – the lack of the cuddly front of the LSX and LSX II means that the LT could be produced for less money, while its influence on the display is marginal. A win for the consumer, provided you can quickly get used to something more industrial appearance. A handy overview of all concrete differences can be found on the KEF website.

KEF LSX II LT in a nutshell:

Wireless streaming, including AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth, WiFi

Support for major streaming services and common file formats

Plays DSD and PCM up to 24-bit/384 kHz

Connections for TV, computers and more via USB-C, HDMI ARC and optical input

Equipped with subwoofer output

11th generation Uni-Q driver

Music Integrity Engine

Amplifier power: LF 70 Watt class D, HF 30 Watt class D, max. SPL: 102 dB

Available in three colours: Stone White, Graphite Gray and Sage Green

Sales price: 999 euros per set

To play!

With ‘connecting’ we mainly talked about the possibilities, and not so much about working practically with the ‘graphite gray’ version on the right, which is difficult to recognize. The latter is not necessary at all, because a four-year-old child can connect these speakers (although the observant reader will see that they have been placed on the wrong side of the furniture for the photo). And then use it directly via the supplied remote control, or preferably via the KEF app.

Via that app you can easily reach your favorite streaming services – in the case of this review it is Tidal – and go to what it is ultimately all about: the music. Or to the reproduction of TV sound, of course.

Are the paragraphs about selected music and perceived performance the most important of an audio equipment review? Perhaps. But in the context of a new generation of a new generation of a renowned speaker, I personally find the parts ‘what is it’ and ‘where are the differences’ a bit more interesting. Firstly, because it was preceded by a laundry list of relevant reviews (just scroll up), and secondly, because after that short journey through the KEF LS history it is already clear what we are dealing with.

The circle is complete: in 2024 we will be back with a KEF LS system for under a thousand euros. And that is good news. Because for those (almost) a thousand euros you get everything you can expect from an active KEF system. So I can tell you about Yosi Horikawa’s ‘Bubbles’ that bounced off the TV cabinet here with great dynamism (and fun). About the outbursts of Stevie Nicks, which also prove through these speakers that every singer who has covered her is not Stevie Nicks. And the impressive low end – a surprise with every compact KEF ‘LS’ – with a ‘Sail’ by AWOLNATION, a ‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd or a ‘Le Freak’ by CHIC. But ultimately the advice is that you should hear it for yourself. Preferably at a specialty store where the older brothers of the LSX II LT are also displayed, so that you can hear, see and feel for yourself where the differences are – and how important they are to you.

Conclusion

What the somewhat long introduction to this review hoped to make clear is that KEF has done a smart job of simply adding two new letters to an existing type, instead of coming up with a trendy new name. After all, these speakers stand on the shoulders of a successful series, where the ‘LT’ version of the LSX II can be seen as the (for now) definitive finishing touches to that II. The price tag of 999 euros (for the LSX II you pay almost one and a half times as much!) is the icing on the applesauce.

Personally, the departure of a set of LSXs from a previous generation in burgundy red for an earlier review still feels like a loss in the living room, which makes it a shame that the youngest generation is only available in white, gray and green, even though KEF gives those color schemes a nicer name. But if that, together with the lack of an analogue connection and a wireless link, are the only negatives…

You can argue that the presence of these objections (and there will certainly be people who will miss the option to connect a record player, for example) means that the full five stars are no longer an option, but for what you get with this version of the KEF LSX does get – in terms of design, options and especially audio performance – I think they are more than deserved. Ultimately, there is always a better option in ‘hi-fi’, provided you are willing to pay the difference – but for under a thousand you can’t go wrong here.

KEF LSX II LT

999 euro | kef.com

Rating 5/5