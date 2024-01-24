Review of Redmi Note 13, the little brother is ready to fight, 120Hz AMOLED screen, 3 rear cameras, aggressive at 108MP level.

#Review #Redmi #Note #brother #ready #fight #120Hz #AMOLED #screen #rear #cameras #aggressive #108MP #level

The official launch of the Redmi Note 13 Series has been launched in Thailand in 3 models, with the youngest being the Redmi Note 13 model that supports 4G networks only, but is ready to show off its strengths with a wide AMOLED screen. 6.67 inches, FHD+ resolution with a maximum Refresh Rate of 120Hz. Not only that, they also managed to install 3 rear cameras with a maximum resolution of 108MP and an Ultra-Wide camera as well. It can be said that this little brother is not ordinary given the specs. Quite interesting.

AppearanceLook & Design

Redmi Note 13 comes with a smooth-edged body design, dimensions 162.24×75.55×7.97 millimeters and is also lightweight at only 188.5 grams.

The AMOLED panel display screen is 6.67 inches wide, FHD+ resolution (2400×1080), Refresh Rate up to 120Hz and protected with Gorilla Glass 3.

Above the display screen, Redmi Note 13 uses a cleft design with a hole-punch screen in the middle. There is a front camera with a resolution of 16MP.

bottom of display screen Supports fingerprint scanning on the screen And there are no hardware buttons available.

The left side of Redmi Note 13 does not have any ports or buttons.

Right side of the machine The long button is a volume up and down button. and the small button is the power button

Upper part of the machine On the far left is a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Next in the middle is an audio speaker. On the right is the IR Blaster sensor and microphone hole.

Under the Redmi Note 13 on the left is a Hybrid SIM card tray that supports 2 NanoSIM slots or change 1 slot to a MicroSD Card. In the middle is a USB Type-C port and on the right is a microphone. with another audio speaker

Flipping to the back cover of Redmi Note 13, the cameras are separated for each camera. and are not in the same module. Including an LED flash light. The rear camera consists of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. In the upper right corner there is the Redmi logo and is identified as a 108MP camera.

Equipment inside the box

Redmi Note 13 device

Type-A adapter delivers 33W of power.

USB Type-A To Type-C Cable

silicone case

Needle to eject SIM tray

User manual and warranty card

Interesting highlightsSpecial & Features

Thin edge screen, brilliant AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz panel.

If compared with the price But it has a 6.67-inch wide AMOLED panel screen with FHD+ resolution. Redmi Note 13 is considered a screen that produces beautiful colors. with high resolution It also provides smooth scrolling of the screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is an AdaptiveSync type that automatically adjusts the refresh rate according to usage characteristics.

In terms of eye care technology, it is fully provided. Whether it’s PWM Dimming at 960Hz level along with 3 TÜV Rheinland standards: No screen flickering, Flicker Free, filters blue light and is bio-friendly all day to users.

Supports fingerprint scanning on the screen

Redmi Note 13’s biometric security system includes on-screen fingerprint scanning. The scanning is accurate and safe and can recognize up to 5 fingerprints. There is also a facial scanning system. It can recognize 2 faces.

All-round protection: Gorilla Glass and IP54

The Redmi Note 13’s durability measures are also provided, with the display screen covered with Gorilla Glass 3, providing a level of peace of mind. In addition, the device also comes with IP54 waterproof and dustproof standards, providing good levels of dust protection. and splash-proof

The power of Snapdragon 685 is focused on general use.

Redmi Note 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, a 4G network chipset, and focuses on general basic use. More than heavy use For example playing games with beautiful graphics. For online social use, answering chats, playing LINE, watching movies, listening to music, including using the camera. All are considered passed.

Test gameplay

Actually, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset is not as powerful as claimed above. But from testing with games like ROV, it is considered to be quite good. You can adjust the graphics to a high level. and can have a high frame rate as well In actual play, the frame rate can be at 56-59fps all the time. Another game like PUBG Mobile can be played as well. But the graphics are smooth. and high frame rates The actual playing may not be very smooth and the picture is not beautiful, but it can be played well.

5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging

As for the battery, it’s packed to the 5,000mAh level, which is considered a size sufficient for 1 day of general use. As for the test, we played the games ROV and PUBG Mobile for 1 hour, adjusting the screen brightness to 60% from 57% of the battery down. 40% remaining is not enough, it also supports fast charging via 33W cable and there is a 33W adapter included immediately in the box.

108MP camera

For camera use It is another highlight of Redmi Note 13, with 3 rear cameras installed. There is a main camera with a resolution of up to 108MP. If you use the special 108MP mode, you will get a large image file of 12000×9000 pixels. There is also an Ultra-Wide camera with 8MP resolution and a camera. Macro, 2MP resolution, wide angle and close-up photography The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. The technology that Xiaomi improves the efficiency of the camera is the Xiaomi Imaging Engine, a hardware processing system. And there are special filters, FilmCamera Filters, to choose from in many different ways.

Sample images from the cameraSample & Photo

Specifications of Redmi Note 13

Machine size: 162.24×75.55×7.97 mm.

Weight: 188.5 grams

Display screen: AMOLED, 6.67 inches wide, FHD+ resolution (2400×1080), brightness adjustable up to 1800nits, Refresh Rate up to 1800nits.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

RAM : 8GB LPDDR4x

ROM: 256GB UFS 2.2

Operating system: MIUI 14 based on Android 13

3 rear cameras with LED flash light

– Main camera, resolution 108MP, aperture f/1.75

– Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP resolution, f/2.2 aperture

– Macro camera, 2MP resolution, f/2.4 aperture

Network: 4G LTE / 3G / 2G supports 2 NanoSIM slots.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

Waterproof and dustproof standard: IP54

Sound system: Stereo speakers, supports Dolby Atmos sound system.

Battery: 5,000mAh, supports fast charging via cable 33W

Speed ​​test and display of the machine

AnTuTu Benchmark speed performance test results: 363,503 points

Overall performance test results Geekbench 5 scored Single-Core: 478 points and Multi-Core: 1582 points.

Graphics test results with 3D MARK (Wild Life): 652 points

Multitouch screen inspection results, up to 10 points

Price and availability

Redmi Note 13 comes in 3 colors: Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Sunset, available at a price of 6,999 baht.

Ready for customers to pre-order between January 16 – 26, 2024. It will be officially released in Thailand on January 27, 2024 onwards at the Xiaomi Store and participating distributors nationwide. including online distribution channels and platforms