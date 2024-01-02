Review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. A year ago it would have been a bestseller – SamsungMania.cz

#Review #Samsung #Galaxy #S23 #year #bestseller #SamsungMania.cz

Pros

Excellent Dynamic AMOLED display

Quality stereo speaker

High quality photos and videos

Long software support

Minuses

Wide frames around the display

Weaker baptismal response

Higher purchase price

It would have been a bestseller a year ago

Samsung took a year off with another “esque” model with the additional designation FE (Fan Edition). The tested Galaxy S23 FE is actually the successor to the two-year-old Galaxy S21 FE. New model partly recycles older hardware, yet it cannot be denied that it belongs to the most powerful series. However, we would prefer to see such thick frames only in the “A” series.

We tested the Samsung Galaxy S23 in the purple color variant. Apart from that, the phone is also available in black, white and green

This time, however, it is not a phone that the South Korean manufacturer will sell by the thousands due to the price/performance ratio. And, of course, the manufacturer knows it, with its premiere in Europe he was in no rush. The phone somehow made it to the pre-Christmas market, and it will have a lot to do, because after the expected premiere of the Galaxy S24 series, customer interest will shift to the basic model of the new series.

The phone uses last year’s Exynos 2200 chipset, which heats up a bit more, but Samsung seems to have improved its production, because we get to more pleasant levels. However, it still has performance to offer. You can also add a great AMOLED display or a “classic” trio of universal cameras to the mix. Actually, the things that bothered me the most about the phone were the shiny back covers and the optical fingerprint reader, which is slower, and already when adding the first fingerprint you will sweat properly.

Editorial introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

Looking at some of the functional details, one cannot resist the impression that this is how it was supposed to look Galaxy A54 nebo Galaxy S22 FE, which theoretically would come to the market in January 2023. Perhaps also thanks to the price, which is only five hundred to one thousand lower than the basic Galaxy S23. And because of the new “esque” series, the assumption of a gradually decreasing price is certainly correct. However, the phone is saved by the cashback, which puts it back among the “affordable flagships” to consider. As soon as the cashback expires (January 16, 2024) and there is no long-term reduction in its price, the “effečka” will become a dozen phones that will not excite or offend. And that’s because came to the market very late.

