Review overview Jesus Christ Superstar: ‘Contemporary raw version’ | Book & Culture

Jan 23, 2024 at 9:27 AM Update: 34 minutes ago

Director Ivo van Hove presents the musical Jesus Christ Superstar to Dutch theater in its own unique way. The rock opera, starring Jeangu Macrooy and Magtel de Laat, among others, is very popular with critics.

de Volkskrant – 5 stars

“Mix the indestructible music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice with the raw, confrontational directing style of Ivo van Hove and you get a theater experience that cuts through. In the new production of Jesus Christ Superstar the music is passionately performed by a live orchestra, but the drama still comes first.”

“The choice to cast pop singers in the roles of Jesus and Judas makes the production contemporary. Lucas Hamming has the right tough appearance as Judas and sings his solos like an indie rock singer. He forms a nice duo with Jeangu Macrooy, who as Jesus is more puts soul in his singing. Macrooy’s version of the crucial song Gethsemane is sung beautifully. But Macrooy also knows how to hit the right tone and move us in his acting.”

AD – 5 stars

“Van Hove has made a contemporary, raw version of it. A sensory stimulation too, with wind, water and (film) blood in an otherwise minimalist, almost industrial setting – also very Van Hove. Just like the daring choices for leading actors. Macrooy and Lucas Hamming (Judas). Two musicians who were interested in this months-long adventure in the Dutch theaters. It must be said: Hamming plays slightly less expressively and convincingly than Macrooy.”

“The men know how to behave by a star cast, in the case of Jesus even literally in some scenes. Still special: no one disappointed at the premiere in Amsterdam. Edwin Jonker as powerful Pontius Pilate, Richard Spijkers as Caiaphas and Alex Klaasen as King Herod The audience keeps tapping each other to say how well the men are playing.”

Het Parool – gives no stars

“Van Hove walked out of Tuschinski a year and a half ago and saw Jesus walking on the street, who had also just come from the cinema. It was Jeangu Macrooy, and Van Hove knew that in the tall, stately Macrooy he had the leading actor for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar. After the premiere we know: Van Hove had seen that correctly.”

“Van Hove mainly used the ensemble to convey his most important message. We see the hysterical, crazy ecstasy crowd that adores Jesus, while that same crowd later chooses Roman authority with the greatest of ease. Just like today the crowd behind the pumped-up heroes of the day and worships another tomorrow.”

“The masses are easily manipulated, hypocritical and in fact evil. That hasn’t changed a bit in two thousand years and that is what we are being told in this Jesus Christ Superstar unsalted and peppered.”

Trouw – 5 stars

“Director Ivo van Hove intuitively chose Macrooy as Jesus for his version of the famous Jesus Christ Superstarmusical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Casting a musician for a dramatic musical role sounds like a risk, but Van Hove turns out to have great intuition. Macrooy is the dreamed Jesus.”

“It helps, of course, that the musical is completely composed and therefore consists only of songs. But Macrooy’s appearance is also correct: the stately, seemingly tranquil, as if he knows more than the rest, without being haughty; a king of the people worthy.”

