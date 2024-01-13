Review overview Mean Girls: ‘Can never match the old version’ | Movies & Series

#Review #overview #Girls #match #version #Movies #Series

By our entertainment editors

Jan 13, 2024 at 3:02 PM

The iconic film Mean Girls is back. Twenty years after the original, creator Tina Fey brings the characters Regina George and Cady Heron back to the big screen: this time in musical form. NU.nl lists the reviews.

Het Parool – Gives no stars

“Fey knows that the new version of Mean Girls can never match the old version. She does not make a contemporary remake or new adaptation of it, but a musical ode with a wink. A safe choice, perhaps, but one that makes the film relatively enjoyable.”

“Fey updates the film to this era, but the iconic ‘burn book‘ remains a physical book (and not a social media account, for example). She takes the edge off some jokes, but almost all popular quotes return. And there’s even a cameo from Lindsay Lohan, who played the lead role in the original.”

AD – 4 stars

“This Mean Girls holds up well. It has a nice pace and the amount of music – it remains musical after all – does not irritate. The message that being yourself is more important than being popular has lost none of its power and is especially beautifully conveyed by Cady’s friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho, Moana) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey).”

“It’s almost ironic that Angourie Rice plays the wallflower Cady, because the actress herself is barely noticed. Even if her character becomes a copy of Regina, all the attention still goes to Renée Rap. She can also sing better and that’s no coincidence; she is a singer who is making a strong film debut here.”

Metro news – 3 stars

“The story of Mean Girls is actually exactly the same as it was back then. There is nothing else in it then Mean Girls? Of course it is. The smartphone now plays a prominent role, just like videos on social media, likes and online hate.”

“Otherwise, much of the same, of course. You will immediately think the popular cutie is a bitch, with her lyrics ‘I’m rich and handsome and the whole school jumps on me’ and ‘I don’t care who you are’. For the well-cast Cady – a math prodigy with no experience in love – you will immediately sympathize.”

