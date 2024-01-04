#Review #overview #Priscilla #Powerfully #played #Elvis #toxic #relationship #Movies #Series

Jan 04, 2024 at 7:59 PM

The eventful life of Elvis Presley still appeals to the imagination. After the movie Elvis (2022) is here now Priscilla. Sofia Coppola’s film tells the story from Presley’s young wife. NU.nl lists the reviews.

Trouw – 4 stars

“Priscilla is beautifully played by 25-year-old Cailee Spaeny, named best actress in Venice, as a beautiful doll that slowly comes to life.”

“Coppola is not one for big gestures, she brings it subtly, without much fuss. But you know that with Priscilla’s story she refers to all those other women who are kept small by their men. Elvis is world famous, it works extra intimidating.”

de Volkskrant – 3 stars

“That’s how it fits Priscilla excellent within the oeuvre of Sofia Coppola, who has stood out since her beautiful debut The Virgin Suicides from 1999 (now in theaters again) has specialized in the complex relationship between fame, wealth and personal freedom.”

“As a psychological portrait Priscilla less successful. Throughout the film, Priscilla remains a mystery: she is submissive and expectant, until suddenly she is no longer.”

AD – 4 stars

“Priscilla introduces you to a different Elvis, but this version is not vengeful or contemptuous. The relationship between the two was complicated and from a different time. The fact that we now think differently about age differences and power relations does not alter the fact that this was the reality for Elvis and Priscilla: a toxic relationship.”

“This reality is presented to us by none other than Priscilla Presley herself, who was pleased with the end result. Delicate, sincere and with love.”

De Telegraaf – 3 stars

“The toxic relationship that follows is powerfully played out by two talents who… Priscilla hand over their business card. The sometimes terrifying Elvis is played by Jacob Elordi, the actor from the HBO hit Euphoria, who ate half a kilo of bacon every day for months to play a convincing ‘King’. But most credits go to the debuting Cailee Spaeny, who impresses as a teenage girl in love who grows into a strong woman who knows what she (especially not) wants.”

