Review overview The Boy and the Heron: ‘Packed without being overflowing’ | Movies & Series

Dec 29, 2023 at 9:19 AM Update: an hour ago

The 82-year-old Hayao Miyazaki was actually going to retire. For The Boy and the Heron the co-founder of the world-famous animation studio Ghibli made an exception. NU.nl lists the reviews.

de Volkskrant – 5 stars

“Just like in My Neighbor Totoro (1988), the story is set in motion by a child who is deeply concerned about the fate of his mother. But the tone The Boy and the Heron is considerably more mature: there mother was ill, here she died in a fire during the Second World War. Twelve-year-old Mahito then moves to the countryside, is saddled with a stepmother and gets lost a la Spirited Away in a fantasy world.”

“The film is packed without being overflowing. Miyazaki’s refusal to think in terms of a Disney film-like good and evil is like a balm for the soul: those apparently murderous giant pelicans are also mainly victims of a larger system. A fantasy figure that worries about Meanwhile, succession to the throne also shows a personal concern on the part of the creator.”

“The world needs a Miyazaki, Hayao Miyazaki shows once again.”

NRC – 4 stars

“This film, with which Japanese animation grandmaster Hayao Miyazaki (1941) postpones his announced retirement, is an at times beautiful, bittersweet processing of his youth. And a classic Ghibli film, in which fans of the Japanese animation studio will recognize numerous elements from Miyazaki’s previous work.”

“When Miyazaki decided to make another film in 2016, his regular producer advised against it. Many phenomenal directors cannot stop and end up with films that do not match the level of their previous work. The Boy and the Heron definitely doesn’t fall into that category.”

Trouw – 3 stars

“The great strength of almost all of Miyazaki’s films is that despite the magical dimension of their stories, they had a strong emotional center. A flexibility and elegance in the storytelling. In The Boy and the Heron the story seems to drown out the emotions. As if Miyazaki’s imagination was not slowed down anywhere.”

“With a maker like this, this still results in a fascinating film and with this man in particular you are curious about how far that fantasy can go. But then the emotional center of the story, the force on which the narrative drives, must be palpable. to stay.”

“The Boy and the Heron is unmistakably Miyazaki, with that magical in-between world and the splendor of colors and that fascination for everything that flies, but this is, so to speak, a bit too much of a good thing.”

