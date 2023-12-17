Review overview Wonka: ‘As sweet as milk chocolate’ | Movies & Series

#Review #overview #Wonka #sweet #milk #chocolate #Movies #Series

17 dec 2023 om 07:00

The third film adaptation of Roald Dahls Charlie and the chocolate factory is now in cinemas. In Wonka Timothée Chalamet plays the singing chocolate maker Willy Wonka and Hugh Grant stars as Oompa Loompa. NU.nl lists the reviews.

AD – 4 stars

“We follow a young Willy, somewhat well-behaved but played with sufficient charm by Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me by Your Name), who moves to the big city to open a shop full of magical chocolate and wants to honor his mother.”

“The songs are catchy, the sets are lavish and the energy is vibrant. A great movie, chock full of jokes that adults will also enjoy. It must be crazy.” Wonka will not become a Christmas classic.”

Trouw – 4 stars

“It is the beginning of a Dickensian fairy tale in which foundlings, paupers, illiterates and struggling workers have to make do with each other, ‘while the rich get away with everything’. This is where the dark side of Dahl’s children’s literature ends. The makers of Wonka envision a cheerful, timeless universe and keep the tone as sweet as milk chocolate.”

“This festive, colorfully designed musical invites you to let go of the earthly for a moment and sway with clouds and lightning, blossoms, bunnies and rainbows of cocoa: everything is possible with chocolate. And Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory? That will be there.”

de Volkskrant – 4 stars

“Dahl will probably be turning in his grave (again); this Wonka lacks the writer’s characteristic darkness. And anyone who wants to continue the discussion about sanitizing Dahl’s art will certainly find ammunition here. Although there is still something of Dahl’s teasing ghost in the film, as witnessed by the chocolate-addicted and ever-inflating police chief.”

“Also nice: Hugh Grant appears to be made for the role as the grumbling Oompa Loompa, and of course a characteristic, individual dance is not missing. Wonka is an endearing, bona fide Christmas film.”

Het Parool – gives no stars

“After two Paddingtonfilms, Paul King delivers with Wonka once again delivers a potential Christmas classic that is shamelessly heartwarming. The message that sharing is so much more beautiful than keeping everything to yourself and that you should always continue to believe in your dreams can wear on your enamel, but just like in his Paddingtonfilms, there is a disarming sincerity in the way King delivers his message. although Wonka never really approaches the narrative perfection of those films, they share an infectious warmth.”

“Timothée Chalamet is charming as Wonka, but it is especially the supporting roles that are all wonderfully filled. From Rowan Atkinson’s priest to Olivia Colman’s devious laundry owner. And above all, Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa with a score to settle, who is there with his bone-dry intonation and flawless timing not only runs away with Wonka’s chocolates, but almost with the film.”

