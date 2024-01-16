REVIEW: PlayStation Portal is both a waste and a great addition to the PlayStation 5

#REVIEW #PlayStation #Portal #waste #great #addition #PlayStation

Mainstream manufacturers usually try to appeal to as many people as possible with their products. PlayStation Portal does not fall into this category. Most people probably won’t see the point of buying a handheld for 5,390 crowns, its only function is streaming games from the home PlayStation 5. It’s not a successor to the PS Vita, but a so-called remote play device, which cannot do without a PlayStation 5 and an Internet connection. There are only a hundred people who cannot be allowed on the PlayStation Portal. I don’t know how many pieces were allocated for the Czech Republic, but the first coat sold out immediately.

You may remember Nintendo’s ill-fated Wii U console. The device was a controller with a screen (Gamepad) that displayed additional information in selected games, but it could also be used separately for its own edge if the TV was occupied first. That was about the time I fell completely under the spell of Mario Kart 8.

PlayStation Portal is not a separate functional console, but a handheld device for streaming games from PlayStation 5.

Although it would be nice to play the game from the TV on the handheld, a few years ago the camera showed me not to turn on the Wii U. This is how the Gamepad from the Wii U looks next to the PlayStation Portal.

Only while the Wii U communicates with the PMO Gamepad, the PlayStation Portal requires Wi-Fi and an Internet connection. The minimum speed is 5 Mb/s, Sony recommends 15 Mb/s (and I would recommend going higher). The good thing is that if you leave your PlayStation 5 on at home, you can play on Portal even outside of your home, of course, provided you have a very good internet connection. But more on that later.

You can argue that a dedicated handheld is unnecessary, because another device, such as a tablet, can be used for remote play/streaming. This is of course true, but from my own experience it was not quite the same. For example, streaming on the iPad Mini 6 is not much that can be done on these sides, the best result I achieved was with Steam Deck, especially for the price of a set of settings.

dn. Turn on the PlayStation Portal, connect to the PlayStation 5, and play. At home in lapalo pardn.

The magic of PlayStation Portal is also in the fact that you turn it on, connect and play. In your hands, the same DualSense controls as you are used to from the edges of the PlayStation 5, including all its sensory functions (haptic response and adaptive trigger). Just don’t look at the TV or other display, but the 8-inch display is placed in the middle between the two controls. The touch screen is replaced by a touch screen, the playstation button is on the left side and the microphone was not forgotten either.

I tested PlayStation Portal in several model situations. At home, I have relatively fast fixed internet, but for five years I switched the Wi-Fi to a different channel, because I live in the middle of construction and it was late.

Test .1

PlayStation 5 connection: cable

Dal vyuit wi-fi: Netflix

Town: house

Impression: This is a model situation. The television is occupied, only the household watches the event through the streaming platform. The image on the PlayStation Portal is beautifully sharp, smooth, and the quality is basically comparable. Once in a while there will be a slight wobble, but it’s not something that would completely spoil the results from the edges. I had no problem with the game.

Test .2

PlayStation 5 connection: Wi-Fi

Dal vyuit wi-fi: Netflix

Town: house

Impression: Some games without problems, with others it is difficult to respect a small input lag. I’m going to have trouble with someone who stumbles. It’s not for a competitive edge, it’s less than usable for a b-edge.

Test .3

PlayStation 5 connection: Wi-Fi

From view wi-fi: download to PlayStationu

Town: house

Impression: Perceptible input lag and shaky / disintegrating image. This wouldn’t work.

Test .4

PlayStation 5 connection: cable

Dal vyuit wi-fi: dn

City: restaurant, mobile 4G (five miles from five)

Impression: Although the image does not break up, it stutters and the input lag is noticeable. This would not work.

Test .5

PlayStation 5 connection: cable

Dal vyuit wi-fi: dn

City: restaurant, public wi-fi

PlayStation Portal on public Wi-Fi is usually not a great gaming experience, but there are exceptions.

Impression: The result is a bit better than with a 4G hotspot with a mobile phone, but it’s difficult to control. It’s not on the edge of the NHL, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon with turn-based battles would beat you.

Test .6

PlayStation 5 connection: cable

Dal vyuit wi-fi: dn

Msto: redacting wi-fi

Impression: The wi-fi editor has failed a lot of people, the result is that the PlayStation Portal is essentially unusable.

Test .7

PlayStation 5 connection: cable

Dal vyuit wi-fi: dn

Msto: kavrna, two wi-fi

Impression: Not one hundred percent, but still usable. Lep not in pedel restaurant.

Note: If you have good internet and a good signal, it will catch as much as I can at home. For the best results, you have to connect the PlayStation 5 to the router with a PMO cable. Outside the home, the Wi-Fi quality is bad, but I would consider this option as a bonus, not a primary reason to buy.

Although I’m satisfied with the basic functionality, PlayStation Portal gives me goosebumps. You have to add again that it is nothing else, not Remote Player. In addition to the basic menu, which contains settings for s, system, display & brightness, there is no superstructure that can do anything else.

PlayStation Portal features a minimalistic superstructure with a simple setup. Here, for example, you can turn off the haptic response and the light on the controller.

The lack of support for streaming games in the PlayStation Plus Premium service is a bit surprising. Although I understand from a technical point of view that it does not make sense to stream games to the PlayStation 5 and then send them to the PlayStation Portal, if only I would ask for some help, first of all, in the framework of the system superstructure on the PlayStation Portal.

The second point is the screen: 1080p LCD with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is not so much a matter of difference and stupidity, those eight inches have been chosen for a long time. I’ll complain that once a person gets used to OLED, they don’t want to go back. Sony probably didn’t sweat the November release of the Steam Deck OLED.

PlayStation Portal se nabj pes USB-C.

The last complaint is about portability. In the box there is only the PlayStation Portal and the cable, sorry for the mistakes, it would be just a storage case for storage. This can happen even if Sony doesn’t hide much money. After a while, I sweat for eight hours with the vibration off and the backlight on, I actually got four to five hours during the test. The headphones can be connected wirelessly, with Bluetooth it’s a bit of a stretch, why can’t it be. With a weight of 529 g, I had no problem, support only wi-fi 5 pekvap.

I still rate PlayStation Portal positively, because I belong to the group that appreciates its functionality. It is ready to use immediately, without settings, including the preservation of the functionality of the DualSense control. A portal will appear on the display, which will quickly transfer everything to your PS5. A good Wi-Fi connection is a prerequisite. It is important that PlayStation Portal has a target group, so if you are comfortable with Remote Play implemented in a different way, even if you only play on a flat-screen TV, then this novelty does not make sense for you. It’s on vs.