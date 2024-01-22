Review Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Why is this device there?

#Review #Samsung #Galaxy #S23 #device

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is in a strange position. Samsung is positioning the device as a kind of ‘device for the fans’, which can offer many premium features for a lower price. However, in the meantime the regular Galaxy S23 is cheaper than the FE edition…

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Good camera system

Very nice screen

Pretty good performance

Battery life is disappointing

Regular S23 is now cheaper

Good size

Just before the end of 2023, Samsung quickly released a new smartphone: the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The abbreviation FE stands for Fan Edition. That’s a nice marketing term that some consumers can undoubtedly agree with. But those letters also represent a kind of premium smartphone experience at a much lower price than you would usually expect. From Samsung’s perspective, a logical fourth option in the S23 line, since the company actually offers – at least on paper – more for less. With caveats.

The price difference

This is not necessarily a problem with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, but actually applies to all comparable smartphones. These devices are marketed as ‘almost the same as a premium smartphone, but at a lower price’. That sounds attractive, but the market continues to evolve. This means that phones released at a high price in early 2023 will have lost 20 to 30 percent in value by the end of the year. This allows you to get the full premium experience at a lower price.

The only thing is: you usually find that lower price from third parties. Retailers who manage their own websites; and therefore not necessarily on Samsung’s website. The company now sells the regular S23 at a slightly lower price, but it still costs 799 euros. And while the FE has a price tag of 699 euros. That’s a difference of 100 euros, and we can now reveal that you don’t have to worry about that. Because the Samsung Galaxy S23 is more than worth the extra investment if you have a new Samsung flagship in mind.

The hardware difference

That price difference cannot be fully explained if you look at the difference in important specifications. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers a slightly different camera setup. Present are the same 50-megapixel camera and ultra-wide-angle lens from the S23 line, but the telephoto lens has been downgraded. It was 10 megapixels, but has now been reduced to 8 megapixels. Not the biggest problem in the world. More annoying is the fact that Samsung has equipped the FE with the same Exynos processor as in the S22 series, namely the Samsung Exynos 2200 CPU.

Let’s not make too much of a fuss about that, because that processor is still fast and capable, even two years after its introduction. But I like the Qualcomm processor from the normal series of S23 smartphones much better (especially because it contains a slightly modified version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU). You can also count on 8 GB of RAM (just like with the S23) and 128 to 256 GB of storage space. Moreover, the S23 FE has almost the same AMOLED screen. That is slightly larger (6.4 inches), but the resolution and refresh rate are the same.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE you do get access to new color options that may better suit your style or vibe. That’s nice, but the back of the device is extremely reflective. That means you’re constantly cleaning away fingerprints. In addition, the device is noticeably heavier than the regular variant (209 versus 168 grams) and the camera lenses protrude quite far. You can solve that with a cover, but that only adds more mass to the colossus. Then it suddenly becomes very big, thick and wide.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in practice

The biggest advantage that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has over the regular variant is the larger screen. This makes the device look and feel more expensive than it is. The AMOLED screen is bright enough for outdoor use, has deep black levels and bright colors, and makes everything look remarkably beautiful and smooth. It doesn’t matter whether you read something or play a (modern) game: the FE can have it. This means you can multitask very nicely and many games that require a lot of hardware are no problem. You can play most popular games here.

There are two things you should take into account. Firstly, the processor can get warm when you game on it for a long time. And we’re talking about gaming sessions that last longer than fifteen minutes. In addition, the battery does not always last very long. If you take it easy, you might charge it daily. But if you are going to game on it in the meantime, an interim charge is sometimes desirable. Particularly in terms of battery life, something remains to be desired. Fully charging takes about an hour; This can only be done wired.

Cameras and software

The cameras do not disappoint. The main camera in particular captures a lot of detail and color, and really makes your footage come to life (especially on social media). Here and there you will see some grains appear in dark photos, but overall the quality is higher than other devices at this price point. You should also keep in mind that the telephoto lens is of lower quality than on the S23. The images sometimes look sharper than you would like (causing white edges, for example) and focusing sometimes goes wrong if you zoom in too far.

And just like Samsung’s high-end smartphones, this (relatively expensive) midrange model can also count on at least four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. You also get the same clean software as on the more expensive devices. That means everything looks sharp, tidy and logical, and that all kinds of functions are in accessible places so they are there when you need them. One UI, as the interface is called, works intuitively as always. It is also possible to activate Samsung Dex, which turns the device into a kind of portable computer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE kopen?

The bottom line is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is not a bad smartphone. But he does have the market image against him. Samsung presents the device as a kind of flagship alternative, while the top model from early 2023 is already available for approximately the same price as this device. That’s why we’re wondering what’s the point of releasing this model. Both smartphones look similar and after spending a few weeks with the FE we can only conclude that this model often gets the short end of the stick.

So if you are in the market for a brand new Android smartphone from Samsung, and your budget does not exceed 700 euros? Then we recommend looking for a deal for the regular Samsung Galaxy S23. The price is expected to drop considerably from the moment the successor is ready. The Samsung Galaxy S24 will be officially available from January 31, 2024, so that shouldn’t take long. You are really better off with that device in all areas – except that you can enjoy the update policy for six months less.