REVIEW: Take a trip to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is re-stylized into a somewhat sloppy hero game with turn-based battles, intertwine outside of the line with those outliers. This is nothing new for fans of the series, the other style of the soap opera made it famous.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon from 2020. For this reason, I definitely do not recommend starting with the new game. And if you really want to be in the picture and fully understand the pbh and motivations of the characters, you should also play Like a Dragon Gaiden. While Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduced the new hero Ichiban Kasuga and his gang, Like a Dragon Gaiden focused on the legendary Yakuza Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of the original series.

In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the fates of both heroes intersect. While there is nothing less about the progress of the game, not the end of Yakuza in Japan, the novelty can be much more personal. the main game, which can be perceived as a long tutorial, takes place in the door known as Yokoham at the speed of pipomene and the pace of the event. Ichiban helped the former yakuza find a job and integrate into society. Only the past will eventually catch up with his whole gang.

Here, blend out of the situation with the comedy ones: Namba and Adachi, for example, give advice to Ichiban on how to manage a date. You get advice that you have to go to the meeting place in two hours and sit quietly on the bench, because the women will notice your innocent face. Or that you can take her for some extra spit food and if she learns that she doesn’t even get to eat it, at least the object of your interest will see how you suffer for her. You may be asking who is Namba and Adachi, so assume that these are his characters from Yakuza: Like a Dragon. If you haven’t played, the whole date will not be nearly as clear.

Problems also in Hawaii

Ichiban is a nice guy with a big heart and so incredibly unlucky. He was allowed to apply glue on his heels and after his wedding to Hawaii, so what should have been a family reunion turned into a series of adventures full of unlikely coincidences, alliances, encounters and plot twists. I have the feeling that this episode has probably the most modified features from telenovelas. Every day it somehow fits together, it works and, most importantly, it’s fun.

Gaming npl is basically the same as always. You can engage in a number of side activities, including optional events. The main axis of the day involves running around the map, a huge amount of dialogue (the rest of the game is based on them) and a lot of combat. And because Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth falls into the JRPG category, as from time to time the game is filled with traps, in which you usually complete one battle after another. Or pmo in dungeons. In general, it is better not to rush and enjoy other activities, but even then you cannot avoid the grind. But I don’t take it negatively.

Battles are turn-based, but they contain so-called quick time events, i.e. the need to press a specific button at the right moment. If you succeed, the current is stronger. It also works on defense, when you cut off the flow, my health is lost. Duel pesto does not lack basic tactics.

When I leave aside the resistance, it is necessary to make maximum use of the environment. If someone or something gives an object near your character, the warrior uses it and is injured in a way. Do this when your opponent is on the ground, or if you fall into his back. It also pays off to play where the bad guy ends up after your ton sequence, if it’s on your parka, then he’s going to write. As the bond between the heroes is strengthened, I am free to ride the dark currents.

Each character has several permits available. The basics are to drive relatively conservatively, so we also have baseball bat throws and tire throws that tear apart everything in its path. Hello party, for example, server management. Only then there are the relaxed type of surfers and fire dancers. The rest and some of the insects are bizarre, for example, fat people who use pizza like tt and a huge bottle of coke like me. The feeling of a fight every day is very satisfying, especially when you get a combo and don’t get caught like balls.

Rj side activities

The series is famous for its series of mini-games, and Infinite Wealth takes it to a new, and irresistible, level. Sure, there are probably all the famous things like ice creams, karaoke and slots on arcade machines. Seizing and earning money is part of the delivery of food, which is mainly based on the fact that you perform various tricks on your bike.

The creators released a catalog of so-called Sujimon, which are the monsters you fought. Infinite Wealth turns this activity into a Pokmon-style game. You build your collection, train them, and deal with other trainers in town. It’s a one-on-one battle and the goal is to build a party so that your fighters are at their best against the competition.

That’s not all, of course. The highlight is Dondoko Island, a separate minigame that, for a change of heist, even parodies Animal Crossing. At the beginning, it’s an island full of garbage and you have to turn it into a five-star resort. The most expensive are the raw materials that you collect in three ways. The baseball regiment will send a tree down, tb of ore, liquidation pile of garbage and elimination of pirt. You can catch moths, bugs and fish with a harpoon, which can also be used for runes.

You gradually go down the various parts of the island, which you will either miss or have to stop at. The placement of buildings and objects in a specific style attracts the guests, who try to make their stay as pleasant as possible. In addition, you can enhance your personal city.

As time goes on, a farm will become available, where you can use your Sujimon collection. The amount of stuff you can make is huge. It is actually unacceptable that the creators devoted so much time to secondary content. And if you invest in the resort at that time, you will get access to the main game.

What’s wrong, they’re the same as always. At least from the visual page, this time you can’t identify the authors from recycling, but the graphics are not dazzling today. Hawaii seems to have a sense of novelty, the creators of nothing use the same procedures as in Japan, so the impact is only visual. But it’s fine. The story is pretty fun to watch, although some of the twists and turns are just, I don’t know, cheap.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is such a classic vt, lep style. But I don’t want it to sound harsh. This is a very good dub, fans have been waiting for it. Pin knows what worked, it fixes a lot of things and as a bonus it adds a robust superstructure. In addition, the words connect two favorite characters, what else are you asking?