REVIEW The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part II Remastered has improved graphics, native 4K resolution in Fidelity mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance mode, an Unlocked Framerate option for TVs that support VRR, increased texture resolution, improved shadow quality, sample rate of animations and others.

Faster load times thanks to the PS5 SSD, haptic feedback in the Dual Sense controller that increases immersion in the game, new accessibility features such as audio descriptions and speech to vibrations that tell the player when a character is speaking and the pace of speech.

A speedrun mode for those who are into it, new skins for characters and all kinds of other tricks like changing character voices, cheats, filters, and so on. You can also see concept artwork from the game and surely some will be cool as wallpapers.

The coolest addition for me is the inclusion of developer commentary. Thus I had the opportunity to hear the creator Neil Druckmann, but also the actors who played the characters commenting on the facts in the game or on the moment of creation.

That’s how I learned new and interesting things. Maybe I’m a nerd but I find it fascinating to find out how they thought the story and the reason behind certain decisions. You also learn a bit about how the decision was made that angered many fans and others. I don’t want to go into details because maybe there are still people who don’t know the story of this second game.

It should be noted that these commentary moments only go over cinematic scenes, not gameplay. Which reminds me of another novelty: the lost levels.

In this edition Naughty Dog introduced three levels that were cut from the game for one reason or another. These three levels are very short of anything great, but I liked that they had commentary from the developers and explained what the role of this level was, why it was cut, the gameplay elements they developed and so on. Again, for a gaming enthusiast, but also for game development, I found them very interesting. And I would have wanted more, not just these three little pieces.

For those who are starting to play the guitar, a new guitar play mode has been introduced where you can change the character, the scenery and play as much as you want. I’m really curious to see clips of people singing famous songs in The Last of Us Part 2. I have no idea how to sing so I strummed the guitar a bit.

We left the big news for last: a new game mode called No Return. Yes, you get to play something new with this version. This roguelike survival mode designed to allow players to prove their courage and skill in random encounters with all kinds of enemies in the game and experience the combat of The Last of Us Part II in a new form.

The mode features a multitude of characters to choose from – some of which are playable for the first time in The Last of Us franchise – which each come with their own traits to suit different play styles.

How No Return works

You choose a character to play as, then have five levels to complete before reaching the boss. The scenes are different and change with each game, and in each the enemy can be different – creatures or people from different factions. Also, each level has a specific game mode: assault, hunted, capture and holdout. In the first mode you have to eliminate all the opponents that come in three waves, in haunted you have to survive until the timer expires, in capture you have to reach a safe, and in holdout you have to protect your companion.

This keeps things fresh throughout a run. After each level you get resources that you can use to improve weapons, you can buy other weapons, devices to help you in battles. In addition, you can develop your character in different directions – stealth, crafting and so on.

Being a The Last of Us game the focus is on survival, stealth, using all the resources you can find. You can’t really attack them directly because you don’t have very many bullets and you don’t have very long life. It also depends on which character you play. For example, Abby is better at close combat, while Lev goes for stealth, and Dina for crafting, and Ellie has a balanced gameplay.

The game has several difficulty modes from very light to grounded (the most difficult) and I say from now on that I have all the respect for those who will beat the game in grounded mode where you have very few resources and the HUD and listening mode are not it works the same. I started on moderate mode and struggled quite a bit to complete an entire run. Especially since bosses can be unforgiving.

For added craziness, Naughty Dog has introduced gameplay-altering modes. For example, enemies leave behind bombs, enemies have more health, increased speed, or enemies are invisible, but there are also helpful modes such as: melee hits make enemies catch fire, the game goes into slow motion after headshots, and so on far away. There are 26 such modes and combined with the random nature of the game modes and maps, the experience stays fresh for a long time. Another quality of life feature is the fact that if you finish a level you can close the console and resume the race where you left off.

Just like God of War’s Valhalla DLC surprised everyone with what it had to offer, I think No Return lives up to the same level in terms of gameplay.

So, as you could see, this version of The Last of Us Part 2 for PS5 brings a lot of news and if you are a fan I think it is a must upgrade, if you haven’t tried the game now is the best time.