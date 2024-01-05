Reviewer – about the reports that appeared in the media: if this is true, the Kremlin’s plan is clear

#Reviewer #reports #appeared #media #true #Kremlins #plan #clear

Konstantin Eggert is a contributor to Deutsche Welle. This comment reflects the personal opinion of the author.

NATO’s Confrontation with the Ukraine Dilemma

The NATO summit to be held in Washington is already being called a critically important event that will determine the future of the Alliance. This provision is particularly characteristic of Central Europe and the Baltic countries. The summit held in Vilnius in 2023 is considered by many (by the way, not only from Central Europe) to be unsuccessful, as it demonstrated a lack of unity in solving a fundamental issue: how to react to Ukraine’s desperate request to be accepted into NATO? The final document adopted in the capital of Lithuania actually repeats the promises given to Ukraine and Sakartveli in 2008, during the Bucharest summit, that you will definitely join NATO, but not now, but sometime later.

Lithuanian and German politicians – both from the opposition Christian Democratic Union and from the Greens belonging to the ruling coalition – said that the repetition of such a scenario in Washington, in addition to the 75th anniversary of NATO, would mean a real catastrophe for the organization during a recent conference in Vilnius.

Both in Kyiv and in the capitals of the Alliance member states that actively support Ukraine, the call is being heard more and more often: the United States and Germany must take responsibility and present a clear, forward-looking plan for Ukraine’s accession to NATO. Such a move should save the Alliance’s reputation and become an obstacle for Vladimir Putin. It will not be easy to convince Berlin, but many in diplomatic and expert circles understand that if the Germans decisively say “yes” to Ukraine’s membership (not necessarily immediate admission), even Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is known for his hostility to Kyiv, would not object.

Putin’s Plan is a fictitious peace

The Kremlin probably understands that the outcome of the Washington summit may be unpleasant for the Russian dictatorship, so it is taking its own measures to insure against it. There have been more and more reports in the media that in recent months V. Putin has repeatedly communicated through intermediaries to the West and Ukraine about his willingness to participate in negotiations on a ceasefire. If this is true, the regime’s plan is clear: if Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to participate in such negotiations, the ranks of the Western allies would split. If this were to happen before the NATO summit, the allies would once again appear divided, there can be little doubt about that.

In Germany, supporters of peace at any price and the preservation of relations with Moscow would immediately begin to appear: first of all, they would appear among the ruling social democrats. One more circumstance that the Russian regime is clearly hoping for should be mentioned: any negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on a cease-fire, and even more so on a truce, can clearly influence the policy of the United States. In the run-up to the presidential election, Ukrainian affairs, in particular, issues of further funding and military aid to Ukraine, have become frequent topics of election campaign discussions.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is criticized by isolationist Republicans, supporters of Donald Trump, and the influential left wing of his own Democratic Party. “We don’t have enough money!”, “We won’t let another Iraq and Afghanistan happen!”, “Let’s stop being the world’s policeman!” Such and similar demagogic slogans are increasingly being heard in the run-up to the primary presidential elections in February 2024.

The moment of truth awaits Zelensky

If negotiations were to begin, proponents of reducing or ending aid to Kyiv would present new arguments in the United States Congress: why send money and weapons across the ocean if the war is over? In addition, after D. Trump won the presidential election, his administration, taking into account the fact that “no one is at war anymore”, may begin to seriously consider the prospects of reducing the United States forces in Europe. Such a proposal is included in Project 2025, an action plan for the Trump 2.0 administration prepared by the conservative Heritage Foundation and other think tanks close to the Republican Party.

It will be particularly easy for V. Putin to convey to the Russian audience that the negotiations, and even more so, the ceasefire, is a clear victory over the “Kyiv regime”: V. Zelensky is supposedly broken, Russians are saved, and the borders of the empire are expanded. As John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, has observed, any ceasefire line that could be negotiated would be seen by Putin (and many countries sympathetic to Moscow) as Russia’s new border.

How the events will unfold in 2024 depends on the West, but at the decisive moment – on the leadership of Ukraine. V. Zelensky and his team are under pressure from the circumstances. Ukrainian forces are feeling increasingly fatigued and undermanned (by the way, despite talk of victories, Russia is experiencing similar problems). Corruption continues to affect both the war economy and the number of conscripts in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On the other hand, advanced Western weapons are not yet being supplied in such abundance as to counterbalance Russia’s demographic superiority. Ukraine expects to receive F-16 aircraft soon. Whether this will happen in 2024 is still unclear.

The unexpected counterattack by the Ukrainian forces and the transition to positional warfare have led many Westerners to believe that the Ukrainians have reached the limits of their capabilities on the front, so it is time to think about diplomacy. It is self-evident that it is necessary for Ukraine to concentrate as much as possible in the approach of the NATO summit and, moreover, to maintain the front at least until July. And the global West must send an unequivocal signal to V. Putin: Ukraine’s victory is also their, the West’s, goal. So, the first six months of 2024 will decide a lot – maybe even define the perspective of several years.