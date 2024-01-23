Citizens will return to the polls this year for the municipal and legislative elections.

The annual revision of the electoral list (RALE) in Madagascar is going well, with a notable increase in the number of registered voters compared to the last presidential election in November. Soava Andriamarotafika, general rapporteur of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni), highlighted this increase, particularly in Antananarivo, where more than sixty thousand new voters registered. As a reminder, the list will be provisionally finalized on February 15, while the final decision will not take place until mid-May.

Uncertainty

The increase in registrations is partly explained by the awareness-raising and training efforts of CENI members in the most remote districts. People who must register with the RALE include new adults, those who recently obtained their national identity card, those who recently changed their place of residence, as well as those who were omitted during the last total overhaul from the electoral list in July last year.

The Ceni assumes that if an election takes place before May 15, the list resulting from the total overhaul will be used, otherwise, we will opt for the list resulting from the RALE.

Regarding the next elections, discussions are underway within the CENI to determine the modalities and dates of the polls. There is uncertainty about the possibility of combining elections to save time, but budgetary constraints appear to be obstacles. The Ceni also clarified that no elections will be organized during the rainy season. Soava Andriamarotafika previously mentioned that the legislative elections should be held before the end of the mandate of parliamentarians, therefore before the month of June. However, the exact dates are yet to be determined.

Ravo Andriantsalama