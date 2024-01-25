New voters must register if they want to participate in the next elections

The annual revision of the electoral list is continuing at a steady pace. Nevertheless, the Ceni announces a clear increase in the number of voters.

Slowly but surely. Although new voters are not rushing to come and register for the annual revision of the electoral list (RALE) with the fokontany, their number has been increasing little by little since the start of the revision on December 1, with the Electoral Commission which announces seventy thousand new voters already registered in the RALE on behalf of the city of Antananarivo.

Young people who have just had their national identity card and those who did not have an electoral card during the November presidential election are the most numerous among the new voters, according to Nambinintsoa Guy Fanantenana, head of fokontany Ambohimanandray, in the sixth arrondissement, yesterday. According to him, voters are not rushing, “there are even days when no new voters come to our offices,” he maintains. However, a register has already been sent to the District Electoral Commission (CED) to be transcribed and sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni).

Regarding the statistics coming from the CENI regarding the RALE, Tianahanantsoa Ratsimandresy, director of communications for the election preparation body, declares that the statistics coming from the CEDs are currently being transcribed at the level of the operations directorate electoral and referendum (DER). Officials in this department have not yet been willing to provide more information regarding these statistics. “We are not able to provide provisional statistics from the RALE at this time because we are still awaiting validation from the DER which takes care of the statistics,” explains the communications director.

Tweaking

Meeting for several days, the Electoral Commission is refining the details of the upcoming electoral deadlines. The debate on the electoral list to be used is part of the agenda of the meetings, Soava Andriamarotafika, general rapporteur of the CENI, declares that, preferably, the electoral list resulting from the RALE will be used for the upcoming electoral deadlines. But for this, these elections must not be held before May 15, given that this is the closing date of the RALE and the definitive finalization of the electoral list.

Please note that this list will be provisionally finalized on February 15. If an election takes place before the final decision, it will be the list resulting from the total overhaul of the electoral list adopted on July 20 which will be used. With the Prime Minister requesting the opinion of the High Constitutional Court concerning an extension of the mandate of elected officials within the communes, a few days ago, and in the event that the HCC responds in the affirmative, it is It is likely that the municipal elections will wait for the opportune moment given the economic situation. This makes it possible to use the list resulting from the annual review.

Concerning the legislative elections, the elections are not yet an emergency with the mandate of parliamentarians which does not end until the second half of this year.

Ravo Andriantsalama