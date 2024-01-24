RFEF files complaint for audio leak

#RFEF #files #complaint #audio #leak

The RFEF filed a complaint with the Police for leaking the VAR audio in Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Almería.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has filed a complaint with the Police after the leak of extracts from the VAR audio of Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Almería.

The VAR was the main protagonist of Real Madrid’s agonizing victory against Almería Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Journalist Gerard Romero broadcast conversations between referee Francisco José Hernández Maeso and VAR official Alejandro Hernández Hernández in which they discussed possible acts of aggression by the Madrid player Vinícius Júnior and the Almeria player Chumi.

No interaction led Hernández Maeso to reverse your original decision on the field or to rewatch the incidents on the courtside monitor.

If Hernández Maeso had been sent to the monitor, The RFEF itself would have broadcast the audio as part of a new initiative presented last month.

However, the clips that have been leaked These are moments of the game in which the screen was not usedunlike the decisions that caused Madrid’s first two goals and a disallowed goal against Almería in the second half.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation has presented a complaint to the Civil Guard this Tuesday after the publications of some audios from the VAR system, of a totally professional and private scope, corresponding to the match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almería of the First Division National Championship,” the RFEF said in a statement.

“The RFEF, which maintains an internal investigation open after the aforementioned event, considers it extremely serious that it has been extracted this audiovisual material and hopes that an answer is found as soon as possible to clarify responsibilities.

“In addition, the necessary measures to ensure safety of all communications,” the statement added.

In the first conversation released by Romero, Hernández Maeso and Hernández Hernández discuss an incident in which Vinícius appears to elbow Alejandro Pozo in the facebut they conclude that there is not enough for the VAR to intervene.

In the second they see a clash between Chumi and defender Dani Ceballos, who fell to the ground after contactbut they decide that the decision on the field of play not to change anything remains.

On no occasion was the referee summoned to look at the screenas happened in three other moments of the second half in which Madrid came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

After watching the replay, Hernández Maeso gave Madrid a penalty for handball; An Almería goal was annulled due to a foul in the preparation by Dion Lopy on Jude Bellingham; and he awarded the equalizer to Vinícius, who scored with his arm, judging that the contact was high enough to concede the goal. The three decisions at the beginning had been in the opposite direction.

Madrid won the match thanks to a goal from Dani Carvajal in the 99th minute and remains one point behind LaLiga leaders, Girona, with one game less.

The RFEF and LaLiga first announced in December that conversations between referees and VAR would be made public as part of a new agreement between both bodies.

As a result, conversations that take place between referees when reviewing an incident using the field-side monitor are made available to the announcers after the end of each day.