RFI DISCOVERIES PRIZE 2023 – Aynah stops at the final phase

Aynah’s group of five people, who participated in the final of the 2023 RFI Discovery Prize

Congolese rapper Jessica Diatsona Biggerman aka Jessy B wins the RFI Découvertes Prize. She succeeds Black AD from Mali. Black M, president of the jury, praised the talent of the other participants, including Aynah, the representative of the Big Island in this competition. “Congratulations to everyone who participated, but the big winner is Jessy B,” said Black M, announcing the winner during the “RFI Matin” show yesterday.

Reacting to her participation and international recognition, Aynah expresses her gratitude towards the competition. “In any competition there is always a winner and a loser, but that should not be a reason to give up. I am still continuing my artistic career. Being among the finalists in such an international competition is a great advantage for me as a new artist. This competition will propel my artistic career to new heights. Behind this, there is already considerable work that is bearing fruit. In short, I am proud of my artistic creations,” emphasizes Aynah.

Note that Aynah began her musical journey in 2018 by performing songs by other artists in cover productions. In 2019, she collaborated with her manager to produce her own songs, propelling her five-person band onto the music scene with four official tracks, including “Darling,” “Dédication,” “Rakiala,” and “Chouchouako.”

Nicole Rafalimananja

