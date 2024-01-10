RFS continues to collect Brazilians and attracts another vice-champion of South American clubs – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#RFS #continues #collect #Brazilians #attracts #vicechampion #South #American #clubs #Football #Sportacentrs.com

RFS has been represented by two Brazilians this season – Dudu Taborda is by far the top scorer in the Premier League with 30 goals, while Enrique is the team’s main goalkeeper and recently returned from injury. Although none of them are yet in the team application on the LFF website, in the December transfer window RFS has agreed with five more foreigners – four more Brazilians and an Argentine.

Former Brazilian national team player Battery, Kazakh national team player Leu Zharagua, Nairton and Argentinean veteran Lucas Maina have also signed up for the capital club. Žaragua and Deivau spent 2023 together in the Brazilian club “Joinville”, winning both South American and Brazilian silver.

Joinville lost 1-3 to fellow Brazilian club Cascavel in the Copa Libertadores final in Caracas, Venezuela in May, before losing 1-2 to Atlantico in the Brazilian final in mid-December. Daveu was the reserve goalkeeper in both matches. In 2021, Deivau was the reserve goalkeeper of “Cascavel” and won the Brazilian gold. For a short time, Daveu also played in Portugal.

There are still four games left in the RFS regular season – home games against Jēkabpils “Lūši” and “Nice” and away games at Salaspils clubs.

Overall rating

VKlubsSUNZVaartiP1.Riga FC121200107:19362.RFS Futsal121002102:30303.TFK Salaspils1253444:32184.FK Nīca/OtankiMill1060438:26185.FC Nikers1152444:56176.Jēkabpils Lūši/Ošukalns114252 8:44147.Salaspils FA1121820:6178.FK Raba/FPA1111922:5749.FK Madona12111014 :944

Top goal scorers

VPlayerClubSk1. Dudu TabordaRFS302. Dmitriys KuzminsRiga16Edgars TarakanovsRFS164. Krists KrūmiņšNikers155. Kristaps JansonsNikers126. Miks BabrisRFS117. Andrzej MickevičsRiga108. Talliss LimaRiga99. Andrejs BaklanovsRFS8Artūrs StrazdinsRiga8

Resources used: