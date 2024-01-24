Rhys Hoskins agrees to two-year deal with Brewers

By Theo DeRosa/MLB.com | January 23, 2024

The Brewers are working to reach a two-year agreement with the first baseman Rhys Hoskinsa source told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on Tuesday night.

The club has not confirmed the agreement, which would be for US$34 million with the option to exit the contract after one season.

For Hoskins, the potential contract would be an opportunity to establish himself again after missing the entire 2023 season with the Phillies due to a torn tendon in his left knee during Spring Training.

Hoskins would be fully recovered by 2024 and despite losing an entire season, Hoskins looks like a good alternative at first base.

For his career, Hoskins has an OPS of .846 and slugging just under .500. He has averaged 36 home runs per 162 games, with his career-high coming in his first full season of 2018 with 34 homers.

