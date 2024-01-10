RI Beware, China’s Claims in the South China Sea Take Victims: Vietnam

#Beware #Chinas #Claims #South #China #Sea #Victims #Vietnam

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

Wednesday, 01/10/2024 16:40 IWST

Photo: South China Sea (AFP/JAM STA ROSA)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The South China Sea (SCS) area has tapered off again. This was due to the maneuvers of China’s giant coast guard ship, CCG 5901.

The ship had been sailing near Vanguard Bank’s Vietnam oil exploration block since early December. Data obtained from tracking site MarineTraffic shows CCG 5901 (formerly known as Zhong Guoa Hai Jing 3901) has carried out the pattern on-and-off west of Vanguard Bank as of December 9, 2023.

“The ship, nicknamed a monster, because of its size, has carried out intrusive patrols in the Vanguard Bank oil and gas field, which in fact is Vietnam’s exclusive economic area (EEZ), “wrote Radio Free Asia quoted the director of the SeaLight observation agency, Ray Powell, quoted Wednesday (10/1/2024).

Powell added that the Chinese ship was operating without broadcasting an automatic identification system (AIS) or sailing in the dark. The ship is known to have departed from Sanya, Hainan, since November 14, 2023.

“This frequent practice violates the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, of which China is a signatory,” Powell added.

The last time CCG 5901 turned on its AIS was on January 7, 2024 at approximately 08:20 UTC. The ship was about 50 nautical miles (92.6 km) southwest of Vanguard Bank. Several Vietnamese fishing patrol boats were seen following the Chinese vessel.

Please note, Vanguard Bank is called Bai Tu Chinh in Vietnamese. It is an important location for Vietnam’s oil and gas development.

Hanoi is known to have explored this area by collaborating with foreign partners. This area is also a point of conflict between Vietnam and China, where in 2019, their law enforcement vessels faced each other.

Meanwhile, the SCS is an important route for most of the world’s commercial shipping with several countries located on the lips of the ocean, such as Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. This ocean is believed to be a sea rich in natural products, especially oil and gas and fish.

China insists it claims about 90% of the ocean in a so-called “nine-dash line” that covers an area of ​​about 3.5 million square kilometers (1.4 million square miles). In fact, China is reported to have built a city covering an area of ​​800 thousand square miles in the Paracel Islands called Shansa.

“This (attack) is not new but happened right after Vietnam and China agreed to build a ‘Community with a Shared Future’ during Xi Jinping’s visit to Hanoi in December,” said senior researcher at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak, Le Hong Hiep.

“This shows that basically Vietnam-China bilateral relations have not changed and it is still very difficult for the two countries to share a future if China continues to continue its claims over almost the entire SCS,” he added.

In line with Le, Vietnamese political analyst Nguyen Khac Giang, said that Beijing’s coast guard patrols might send a message not only to Vietnam but also the wider international community about China’s sovereignty in the SCS.

“On the other hand, China wants to maintain its pressure to disrupt Vietnam’s oil production and activities in the region, as well as push Hanoi to agree to joint exploration plans with China in the same way as it reached with the Philippines under the Duterte administration,” Nguyen said.

