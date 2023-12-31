Rian Gerritsen: ‘My style is quite casual, but it always looks nice’ | WOMAN magazine

#Rian #Gerritsen #style #casual #nice #WOMAN #magazine

Tanja Jess, Rianne Gerritsen and Sandra Mattie will be going to the country from January with the comic theater performance TOP Women. Before that happens, Rian Gerritsen is enjoying New Year’s Eve, which she is celebrating at home on the couch.

Plays the role of…

“Paula, the couple’s mediator. She finds harmony extremely important and tries to bring the other two together again after soothing an argument. I often listen to the ladies chattering and am the one who then says: now it’s time to continue.”

De pumps…

“I absolutely love Steve Madden, which I am wearing during this fashion report. I have quite large feet – size 42 – and sometimes find it difficult to find good pumps in my size. I would like to wear this pair more often!”

With the New Year…

“I put on my gold glitter jogging suit from Claudia Sträter. It is wonderfully comfortable and I can still go outside when the fireworks are going off or when the neighbors are at the door unannounced. I celebrate New Year’s Eve at home on the couch with the family, with oliebollen and champagne.”

During the week I wear…

“Often leather pants with a nice sneaker. My style is quite casual, but it always looks nice.”

De outfits…

“The ones I wear during the performance are really the opposite of what I wear in everyday life. The huge backpack is handy, because I can take it with me when traveling or to the gym. That fits a lot in.”

My good intention…

“Is that I want to try to make every day a beautiful day in 2024.”

She played Kim in De Luizen Moeder and can be seen in Wie is de Mol? from January 6. Rian has a relationship with Paulus and a daughter (12).

© Nine Ijff

