Ricardo Gareca and Scotiabank finalize their contract after signing with the Chilean team | the red one | | Bank | brand reputation | ECONOMY

After the signing of Ricardo Gareca, former technical director of the Peruvian team, as the new leader of “la Roja”, Scotiabank decided to terminate the contract it had with the Argentine.

Through a statement, Scotiabank announced the end of the contract it had with the technical director, Ricardo Gareca, as the main image of the brand.

“Regarding the relationship with Ricardo Gareca, we inform that we mutually agreed to the termination of the relationship as ambassador of our campaign,” it can be read at the beginning.

“At Scotiabank Perú we thank you for the joint work carried out and reaffirm our commitment to all our clients, providing the best experience and responding to their needs, being their reliable financial partner at all times,” he concludes.

Scotiabank announces the end of the contract with Ricardo Gareca. Photo: Scotiabank

Ricardo Gareca and Scotiabank: the campaign they agreed on

“Let’s be serious,” was the slogan of the advertising campaign that Scotiabank announced together with Ricardo Gareca, approximately five months ago, with the aim of expressing the brand’s values: trust and seriousness.

“Being serious, speaking seriously, is the best expression of honesty and trust that we can give to our clients. They look for security, solidity and support when choosing us, that is why we reaffirm that commitment and who better than Ricardo Gareca, a client of ours for 8 years, to affirm it,” said Gabriela Chang, Principal Marketing Manager of Scotiabank.

With this brand campaign, Scotiabank considered that Ricardo Gareca transmits these values ​​to the population; Furthermore, he had been affiliated with the brand for eight years.

“Because of my experience as a client, I agreed to be a brand ambassador. The campaign faithfully reflects how they have made me feel over the years. I have felt very comfortable in my first experience as a brand ambassador, because the feeling is real,” he commented at the time.

Ricargo Gareca and Scotiabak concluded the contract for one campaign. Photo: black market

Chilean team welcomes Ricardo Gareca

Through social networks, the Chilean team reported that the Argentine coach is the new technical director: “Passion and experience. Ricardo Gareca will lead the way for “la Roja” in its next challenges. Welcome, professor!”

Ricardo Gareca signed with the Chilean team. Photo: the red one /