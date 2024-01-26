Ricardo Gareca was presented as the new coach of Chile

#Ricardo #Gareca #presented #coach #Chile

The Argentine Ricardo Gareca, former coach of Peru, was presented this Thursday as the new coach of the Chilean National Team for the Copa América 2024 and the remainder of the World Cup qualifiers.

“What moves me is the importance of the country, the importance of its players. (Chile) can long for the possibility of being in a World Cup again,” Gareca said at a press conference.

Gareca, 65, replaced fellow Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, who resigned in November after a poor campaign in the year and a half he led the team, achieving only one victory in official matches.

“Passion and experience… Ricardo Gareca will lead the path of #Roja in its next challenges. Welcome, professor!”

The ‘Tigre’ Gareca will lead La Roja until the end of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and his contract will be automatically renewed in the event that he obtains qualification for the World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, said the National Football Association. According to the local press, he will receive nearly three million dollars annually.

Gareca led the Peruvian National Team between 2015 and 2022, a period in which he managed to qualify the Incas for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after 36 years.

The new coach’s main objective will be to straighten Chile’s path to the World Cup. La Roja is in eighth place in the Conmebol Qualifiers, in which ten teams compete. In this edition, the tie grants six direct places for the World Cup and a Repechage to the seventh classified.

La Roja, which will face Argentina in the qualifying round in September, has not participated in a World Cup since Brazil 2014.

Veterans in the plans

The Argentine will have to give way to a new generation of footballers after the ‘golden generation’ that led Chile to win the 2015 and 2016 Copa América.

Arturo Vidal, 36, Alexis Sánchez (35), Gary Medel (36) and Charles Aránguiz (34) continue to be references in a team that shows signs of wear.

However, Gareca does not exclude them from his plans: “I see them with great possibilities as long as they are focused and directed, they will continue participating in the selection.”

The new La Roja coach will face his first friendly against France in March.

“It is the ideal debut (…) that is what one works for, to face the best and for that it is necessary to be united,” added the Argentine. A debut where he hopes his team “will be the protagonist.”

After the FIFA Date, Chile will face the 2024 Copa América in the United States in June, where its rival in Group A will be the world champions Argentina, Peru and a Concacaf team to be decided.

Gareca’s last job was as coach of Vélez Sarsfield, where poor results forced his departure after just three months in office.

Previously he had managed clubs in Argentina – where he won four first division titles – Brazil, Peru and Colombia.

