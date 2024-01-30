Ricardo Gareca’s first measures in La Roja

#Ricardo #Garecas #measures #Roja

Ricardo Gareca has not stopped in his first hours as Chile coach. He arrived yesterday afternoon, in the evening he had his official presentation and, in the meantime, he made some decisions, such as a tour in which he will visit the national players who perform in Europe. El Tigre activates the plan to give its identity to La Roja, after the turbulent start of the Qualifiers under Eduardo Berizzo’s management. In fact, there will be changes. The brand new coach reopened the doors for everyone, a consideration that includes those who disappeared from the calls in the last cycle. The most graphic example is Claudio Bravo.

The return of the historic players will not only occur on the playing field. In Peru, Gareca made an important nod, which was later added to a relevant addition to his staff: that of Nolberto Solano, emblem of Inca football, as technical assistant. In Chile the same thing is being considered: in the ANFP they already know that they are in full search of slopes that show exceptional trajectories linked to the Red. For the same position that Solano developed in Peru, options are being evaluated. A name that has always generated attraction in Quilín is that of Jean Beausejour, two-time American champion and who defended La Roja in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, today dedicated to television commentary. Initially, Gareca qualified the need, trusting in the names presented to him by the ANFP of available officials.

As a goalkeeper coach, an option is Nelson Tapia, a World Cup winner in 1998. The former crusader goalkeeper worked as a coach in Ecuador. There were already rapprochements with him. The economic aspect was even discussed.

Gareca wants to be close to the entire football spectrum, just like during his time in the Inca country. In this context, he intends to meet with the coaches of the local tournament to make them aware of his proposal, which includes a plan that may cause friction: keeping a contingent working permanently in Pinto Durán.

The strategist wants to know in depth the scenario he will encounter. That aspiration includes, by the way, the infrastructure that he will have to carry out his work and the way in which he will be able to use it to orient himself towards his purposes. Every detail counts for a coach who is characterized, precisely, by not leaving any aspect to chance in order to achieve his objectives, a situation that several of the coaches he has had throughout his career have reported. trajectory.

On Friday, the strategist visited Juan Pinto Durán, the historic complex where the National Team prepares for its commitments of all kinds. On the tour he was accompanied, among other people, by the president of the ANFP, Pablo Milad, and by the manager of Selections, Rodrigo Robles. In Macul, Gareca had a pleasant time. He was received attentively by the staff who work at the facilities, from whom he received their respective congratulations.

The images revealed by the ANFP show the strategist observing the fields, the machine rooms and, in general, all the facilities of the venue. The doctor Fernando Yáñez was one of the guides. He explained to him, for example, about the equipment that the complex has for the development of the functions that he must fulfill together with his closest collaborators. Naturally, he offered her full cooperation. Gareca listened carefully to the comments. From his side there were favorable observations. Overall, what he saw exceeded his expectations.

“The visit was very good. Apart from touring the entire complex so that he could get to know it, each of the things that are being done and those that have already been done were explained to him,” explains Rodrigo Robles, the manager of Selections, to El Deportivo.

Gareca consulted everything he could and received explanations that satisfied his concerns. In general, his feeling was quite close to surprise and, along the same lines, to complete satisfaction with what he saw. Not because he expected a less comfortable scenario but because what she found far exceeded his expectations. “The talk regarding the remodeling and expansion of the complex in all areas was interesting. He had a good conversation with Fernando Yáñez and explained his work team. We visited the clinic, the two gyms, the dressing room, the rooms, the kitchen, the chat room, the courts. All. I took him to meet with the group of cancheros, with the maintenance teams. He left happy,” Robles said.

In that context, there was one site that especially attracted the strategist’s attention. “The standard of the hotel caught his attention. He was positively surprised by the state of the infrastructure, which is practically new, because it was remodeled very recently,” the official explains. The coach was shown in detail the rooms occupied by the players, all duly equipped and, especially, the one he will use during his stay at La Roja, which both parties hope will be maintained for a long time and will lead to the fulfillment of the great objective for the team. that was hired: qualification for the World Cup that the United States, Mexico and Canada will organize in 2026. If this is achieved, in fact, the coach’s tenure will be automatically extended, according to the contract that was signed this week. There, he made a demand: he wants a bedroom with a view of the courts. In Macul they remembered Marcelo Bielsa. He also asked about the area where the videos are projected and the technical talks are held. Another definition of the technician: he will settle in Santiago, with the idea of ​​spending as much time as possible in the country and only leaving for specific missions.

Another fundamental aspect of Gareca’s tour was the review of the courts. There, precisely, the coach received certainty and an encouraging promise. “The courts are in a process to have them ready before March. It is always done at this stage so that it looks better. In February they will be at an optimal level,” says Robles. The above does not imply that the current state has not been satisfactory for the coach, considering, for example, that the Under 23 team used them to prepare for the Pre-Olympic, but rather that the ANFP’s aspiration is that they meet world-class standards. In fact, one of the most profound dialogues that the strategist had was the one he encouraged with the cancheros who are in charge of keeping the playing fields in ideal conditions to develop high-performance and intense football. The last principle is precisely the one that Gareca does not compromise. And the one that La Roja fans have demanded the most since Bielsa and Jorge Sampaoli left.