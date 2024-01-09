Ricardo Lunari criticized the UC for using synthetic grass in the new San Carlos

#Ricardo #Lunari #criticized #synthetic #grass #San #Carlos

The Argentinian Ricardo Lunari, idol of Catholic University, criticized the decision of Cruzados to use synthetic grass on the field of the new San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium.

On his social networks, the former UC player expressed his position: “I can’t believe it. What important club in the world uses this surface?”

“¿Real Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Roma, Manchester, Liverpool?. “With the technological advances and the possibilities that the UC has, I do not understand this decision.”he asserted.

Later, in a second publication, Lunari insisted that “no matter how advanced the synthetic is, j“You will also be able to emulate what it is like to play on a natural grass field.”

Also Read:  Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BMW X6 M Competition – It is considered a violent act
BMW X6 M Competition – It is considered a violent act
Posted on
Thomas Berge and girlfriend Elianne have had a daughter | Show
Thomas Berge and girlfriend Elianne have had a daughter | Show
Posted on
Ricardo Lunari criticized the UC for using synthetic grass in the new San Carlos
Ricardo Lunari criticized the UC for using synthetic grass in the new San Carlos
Posted on
Wall. Lyonnaise: a great year 2023 closed at the bowling alley
Wall. Lyonnaise: a great year 2023 closed at the bowling alley
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News