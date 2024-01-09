Ricardo Lunari criticized the UC for using synthetic grass in the new San Carlos

#Ricardo #Lunari #criticized #synthetic #grass #San #Carlos

The Argentinian Ricardo Lunari, idol of Catholic University, criticized the decision of Cruzados to use synthetic grass on the field of the new San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium.

On his social networks, the former UC player expressed his position: “I can’t believe it. What important club in the world uses this surface?”

“¿Real Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Roma, Manchester, Liverpool?. “With the technological advances and the possibilities that the UC has, I do not understand this decision.”he asserted.

Later, in a second publication, Lunari insisted that “no matter how advanced the synthetic is, j“You will also be able to emulate what it is like to play on a natural grass field.”