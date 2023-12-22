Ricardo Taja Ramírez, Morenista candidate for the municipal presidency of Acapulco, is murdered in a direct attack

By Alina Navarrete Fernández / Correspondent

Warrior.- The aspiring to the mayor’s office Acapulco by Morena, Ricardo Taja Ramirezwas shot to death in that port of Guerrero.

According to the first reports, the events occurred this Thursday at the “Las Vecinas” pozoleria located on the boulevard of nationswhere an armed group broke into the premises and shot the well-known politician.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that it began an “investigation folder against whoever or whoever is responsible for the crime of qualified homicide, to the detriment of Ricardo ‘N’, for the events that occurred today in Acapulco”.

In addition, agents from the Ministerial Investigative Police and Expert Services arrived at the scene “to carry out the investigations.” investigation acts corresponding data that allow obtaining the necessary test data to clarify the illegal act.”

Ricardo Taja began his political career in PRDthen twice sought the mayoralty of Acapulco for the PRI, but this year he resigned from the party and joined Morena to enlist again in the current electoral process.

On November 27, the politician requested his registration as a candidate for Morena to the mayor of Acapulco before the National Election Commission.

