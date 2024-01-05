Rice: is it good or bad for the diet? Properties and benefits of this versatile cereal – Health

#Rice #good #bad #diet #Properties #benefits #versatile #cereal #Health

Workhorse of everyday cooking, with the necessary versatility to adapt to the most varied dishes, rice offers numerous advantages, but it also has its detractors. Although it is the basis of the diet of oriental populations, such as the Chinese or Japanese, who are not prone to being overweight, it is common for people focused on losing weight to eliminate it from their diets. As in everything, the key is balance and getting the preparations and portion sizes right.

(You may be interested in: Global warming endangers the world’s rice crops: is there a solution?).

“Economic, quick to cook, satiating, provides fiber especially in the case of whole grains, is tacc-free, does not distend and can be transported in food,” nutrition graduate Jorgelina Latorraga (MN 4283) lists its main qualities. , head of the Food and Nutrition service at the Finochietto Sanatorium and member of the Wellness medical team at ASE Nacional.

There are people who prefer harder rice, others softer, more or less whole grain. The type of rice consumed does not make a significant difference.

Furthermore, since it is a carbohydrate, it contributes to the gain of muscle mass.

“Logically, carbohydrates favor muscle gain because they help improve muscle hydration. That is to say, by consuming proteins, carbohydrates and liquids in good quantities, muscle size will improve,” says sports doctor Alejandro García (MN 106404). The variety of rice chosen does not affect this.

For the sports specialist, the choice of the type of rice is more influenced by taste and one’s own palate. “There are people who prefer harder rice, others softer, more or less whole grain. “The type of rice consumed does not make a significant difference” in terms of muscle mass gain, he says.

(You can read: Rice masato recipe to share this Christmas holiday).

There are thousands of varieties of rice in the world and, although each dish requires a different one, personal taste inclines the choice towards one or the other. “The difference is more than the flavors, it is the textures. Basmati is also characterized by its aroma,” highlights Jorgelina Latorraga. In each case, the amount of cotton they release during cooking, the ability to stick or gelatinize or the possibility of inflating defines the classification of each fiber. The latter “is important in gastronomy because it allows you to achieve the typical preparations of each region,” adds the nutritionist.

You can share the recipe with your family.

Another classification, perhaps the most used, divides rice according to its shape, which “can be round, normal and elongated; In Argentina we have carnaroli, which does not stick or go over, and double carolina, which correspond to this classification,” explains Latorraga. Although today it is possible to get the imported variety that each recipe requires.

“At a health level we already know that we are interested in foods that are not processed, so all whole grains, red, white, black or wild, are considered a whole grain that preserves the fiber, vitamins, fatty acids of its germ and the starch in a balanced and natural way for our nutrition,” says the specialist.

For people who want to lose weight, or who simply take care of themselves and choose to eat healthy, there is a question that always arises when preparing dishes: is it advisable to eat white rice or is it preferable to limit yourself to whole grain rice? According to the nutrition specialist, white rice does not have to be eliminated from a diet to lose weight or that aims to eat healthy, as long as it takes up a quarter of the plate, is seasoned with pure olive oil and not with butter or cream and It is accompanied by vegetables and lean proteins. “The difference between white and whole wheat is the fiber contribution of the latter, which allows not all the carbohydrates to be absorbed and the glycemic index to be lower. But you can perfectly eat white rice in a healthy diet and to lose weight if you take these tips into account,” she says.

(We recommend you read: They revealed which is the healthiest rice: appearance, nutrients and calories).

Among the whole grain rice, Latorraga clarifies that yamani is “the friendliest in terms of texture and flavor” and that the one that is not overcooked or stuck has “a parborization process that makes it the most practical for salads, diarrhea diets and side dishes since this process does not make rice a processed food. The degree of processing remains at an intermediate level because the fiber has been removed, but it is not processed to a level that accelerates the glycemic index of the food (GI), that is, the ability to raise the body’s blood glucose,” he highlights. On the other hand, the GI and processing are raised in wafers, snacks, cookies and rice toasts. “There the GI does increase and the healthiness of the rice decreases. The same thing happens with rice noodles. The healthy thing that is promoted about these products is that they are low in calories, but when consumed a lot or daily, they raise blood sugar and stop having the healthy effect we are looking for,” he details.

The amount of carbohydrates in general, and not just rice, depends on the type of sport you practice and the amount and whether or not you do sports.

Naomi Moriyama says in her book “Japanese women do not age or gain weight” that the basis of the Japanese diet is made up of 12% proteins, 25% fats and 63% carbohydrates. Without a doubt, rice is the basis of the oriental diet, to the point that at lunch and dinner bread and crackers are replaced by a small plate of rice, without fat or salt. In addition, they consume a lot of fish, little sugar and drink between eight and twelve glasses of water daily.

Regarding the amounts of rice consumption recommended in our diets, each person’s lifestyle is decisive. “The amount of carbohydrates in general, and not just rice, depends on the type of sport you practice and the amount and whether you do sports or not. But, more or less, between three and fifteen grams can be recommended for every kilo of weight per day. Fifteen grams is in the event that you do too much physical activity or sport,” García emphasizes.

(Be sure to read: Rice with oregano recipe to delight everyone at home: step by step).

The way you prepare the dish also makes a difference. Nutritionist Jorgelina Latorraga recommends adding vinegar, washing it beforehand or cooking it al dente to help lower the GI. “The amount one consumes and the seasonings also determine how healthy the rice is. It can be seasoned with olive oil and spices and used as a garnish the size of a teacup or a quarter of a plate. In this way it is an excellent option,” she assures.

Alejandro García advises combining it with healthy fats, such as nuts, avocado and oils, as well as healthy proteins such as meat, eggs or dairy products. “This explains that, in countries where consumption is daily, they do not have problems with being overweight, since they tend to be methodical in quantity and do not saturate it with fatty bodies of animal origin such as butter, cream or cheese,” he warns. Latorraga.

We tell you what is the most recommended type of rice.

In order to lose weight, the nutritionist advises seasoning the rice with pure olive oil, adding vegetables, always controlling the amount of cooked rice, which should not be more than a quarter of the dish corresponding to carbohydrates. “Stews that include rice must be without visible meat fat and must contain a lot of vegetables, avoiding the creams or butter that risottos have,” details the specialist. Another tip? “Commercial rice burgers are satiating and do not have cholesterol like meat, but since they have pre-fried batters, they are processed and provide calories. So, in that version, it is best to accompany them with salads,” she advises.

Without a doubt, you can always learn something from the orientals. In this case, the thousand ways to eat rice as the basis of your diet without the risk of becoming overweight. And, by eating conscientiously, today we know that we should not demonize any type of rice. As with any other food that comes from nature, the secret is in the preparation and the right dose served on the plate so that it provides satiety and avoids excess.

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA