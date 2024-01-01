“Rice on a hot tin” The price of a ton of barley rice today, Monday, January 1, 2024, for the consumer in the local market

#Rice #hot #tin #price #ton #barley #rice #today #Monday #January #consumer #local #market

Recent searches have increased by housewives to find out the price of a ton of barley rice today. Barley rice is considered one of the important food crops that goes through a number of preparation and manufacturing stages to extract white rice. In addition, it is one of the basic meals for Egyptians in addition to many other products, including animal feed and other products. Moreover, it enjoys a global reputation thanks to its quality and unique characteristics, and because of the distinguished economic return it generates for all workers in the stages of its cultivation and production. The price of a kilo has decreased to 14 pounds in grocery stores, and in this article we will learn about the price of barley rice today in Egypt.

The price of a ton of barley rice today

Many consumers in Egypt are looking forward to knowing the price of a ton of barley rice today. Rice is considered one of the food and export crops that enjoys a global reputation thanks to its quality and unique characteristics and because of the distinguished economic return it generates for all workers in the stages of its cultivation and production. This comes based on a number of regulatory procedures that It is announced by the competent authorities, including the areas of land allowed for cultivation, and the distribution of available water resources. The price of a ton of rice has decreased by 300 pounds recently, and the prices of rice and barley today are as follows:

The price of fine-grain barley rice today was recorded at 17,800 pounds per ton.

The price of broad-grain barley rice today was recorded at 18,800 pounds per ton.

The price of local broad-grain white rice recorded a 3% break, at 29,800 pounds per ton.

Today, Egyptian fine-grain rice recorded a 3% fraction, at a value of 27,800 pounds per ton.

Reasons for the decline in the price of rice

Rice prices have declined in the recent period due to the measures taken by the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, led by Dr. Ali Al-Moselhi, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, to import rice from abroad, in addition to contracting to purchase quantities of white rice from abroad to offer them to citizens at reduced prices, and the Ministry seeks to reach To provide large quantities of rice, which makes the supply more than required, so that the final price is in favor of the consumer.

Prices of food commodities today

The price of packaged rice today, January 1, reached 30.78 pounds per kilo

The price of packaged beans today, January 1, reached 38.91 pounds per kilo

The price of packaged flour today, January 1, reached 21.73 pounds per kilo.

White rice price today

Today, the price of a kilo of rice in the Egyptian markets reached 30 pounds, while the price of white rice in catering outlets reached 12.6 pounds per kilo.