Richterswil ZH: 16-year-old flees from the police and causes an accident

#Richterswil #16yearold #flees #police #accident

Shortly before seven o’clock, the operations center of the St. Gallen cantonal police received a report that a driver was driving very unsafely on the A3 towards Zurich. When this driver saw the police patrol behind him who had come out to check him, he accelerated and drove on towards Zurich without taking the speed limits into account.

He left the motorway at the Richterswil exit. Shortly afterwards, his vehicle struck another car on the mountain road. He then collided with a lighting candelabra and dragged it around 50 meters below the vehicle until it came to a standstill. The driver was arrested by the Schwyz cantonal police officers who arrived to assist. No people were injured.

The circumstances under which the 16-year-old, an Algerian living in the canton of St. Gallen, got to this vehicle are the subject of investigations by the St. Gallen Youth Attorney’s Office. The detailed circumstances of the traffic accident in Richterswil are being clarified by the Zurich cantonal police. Due to the accident, the Richterswil motorway exit in the direction of Zurich had to be closed and traffic had to be routed alternately between the two roundabouts on Bergstrasse. The traffic group of the Richterswil fire department regulated the traffic. From 11:30 a.m. the roads were usable again.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.