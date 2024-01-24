Rıdvan Yılmaz and Abdülkadir Ömür question to Erden Timur – Last Minute Sports News

#Rıdvan #Yılmaz #Abdülkadir #Ömür #question #Erden #Timur #Minute #Sports #News

Galatasaray Sportif A.Ş. Deputy Prime Minister Erden Timur made statements regarding the agenda. Speaking to the press at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities, Erden Timur’s words are as follows:

“WE WILL BE CHAMPIONS THIS YEAR”

“Our only goal is to become champion. We all feel in every fiber of our being that we will be champions this year. The championship torch is lit once.”

“FANS SHOULD BE PATIENT”

“I ask our fans who will come to the stands to be a little more patient. I ask all Galatasaray fans not to believe the fake news on social media that wants to confuse us. An estimated 90% of it is lies.”

🟡GALATASARAY NEWS🔴

“WHEN GALATASARAY IS UNIFIED, THERE IS NO CUP THAT IT CANNOT LIFT”

“Solidarity happens in difficult times and solidarity means taking care of each other. The most basic character of Galatasaray is this solidarity. When Galatasaray is united, there is no trophy it cannot lift.”

“AS WE COME UNDERWAY, EVERYONE PANICS”

“May is not an election month for us, but a championship month. It is everyone’s wish that our president will continue at the helm of Galatasaray by showing all kinds of self-sacrifice. There is not even an ‘s’ of the election on Galatasaray’s agenda. Hopefully, we will experience our 24th championship in May. As we unite, everyone panics. It takes on different atmospheres.”

GALATASARAY FIXTURES

“I AM NOT A CANDIDATE”

“I’m not running for president. I can’t find time to make phone calls. If something like this were to happen, it would communicate with people. My daughter became class president when she was 9 years old and talked to everyone beforehand. I can’t even talk to the members. Let alone our brother, he has to continue because he has projects to continue.”

“WE CAN MAKE 1-2 REINFORCEMENTS”

“We have very valuable and skillful players. Of course, they can be transferred to certain positions, but the winter transfer period is a very limited time. It is a period where there are very few options. It seems that we can make 1 or 2 reinforcements at the moment. He is at a level that can be an alternative to the first 11 and he will be a direct 11.” “If we can find a player we can buy for him, we will.”

“THERE ARE OFFERS FOR OUR PLAYERS”

“There are offers for many of our players. We will see this more in the summer transfer period. There are also offers for our players who are criticized in the media. It is out of the question for us to send a player without filling his place. A satisfactory offer will be evaluated.”

➡ TRANSFER NEWS

“EVEN THE PLAYERS’ PREMIUMS HAVE BEEN PAID”

“Not only the salaries of the players, but even their bonuses have been paid. There are news that have been released on purpose. It is already possible to reveal the salary payments with documents. Even all the bonuses since the beginning of the year have been paid.”

“3-4 TEAMS WANT ANGELINO”

“Angelino’s managers are in talks. He wants 3-4 teams. It would not be right for me to name the teams. Of course, Leipzig will also have an opinion on this issue. After that, the transfer can take place.”

“IF MUSLERA WANTS TO CONTINUE FOOTBALL, WE WILL MEET”

“We will meet with our captain Muslera. He is a very important value for Galatasaray, our legend. If he wants to continue his football life, I think we can meet with him and solve this issue between us.”

RIDVAN YILMAZ AND ABDÜLKADİR LIFE QUESTION

Erden Timur, when asked about the transfer allegations about Rıdvan Yılmaz and Abdülkadir Ömür, whose names were mentioned with Galatasaray in the press, said: “I cannot comment on the player names, and it is not right to do so anyway. That’s why I cannot answer.” he said.