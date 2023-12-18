Riemer lashes out at… Standard after the match against Antwerp: “That a club decides to do that… Incomprehensible!” – Football news

#Riemer #lashes #at.. #Standard #match #Antwerp #club #decides #that.. #Incomprehensible #Football #news

Kasper Schmeichel played a hell of a game against Antwerp. A response to the many criticisms he has already had to swallow. The Danish goalie is not actually concerned with it. His coach, Brian Riemer, clearly does. Especially when it comes to talking about it.

Schmeichel performed with several important parades against Antwerp. “Look, Kasper has already received a lot of criticism. The most important thing for me is: he has not made any mistakes that have already cost us points. Could he have done better? Yes!”

“But apparently there was a campaign going on against him,” said Riemer. “Today he responded with a strong performance. This is how strong characters respond.”

A little later Riemer wanted to add something and that was mainly aimed at Standard. This week they posted a video of Carl Hoefkens online who says that “his players have to shoot to the corner because ‘that keeper’ can’t reach it anyway”.

That a club dares to throw this online…

And that went down completely wrong with Riemer. “You journalists ask critical questions and I like that. Fans discuss what can be improved. I like that too. But when a coach speaks like that about an opponent player and the club then decides to put it on social media ? No, that gets too personal and that’s not for me. That’s about it and it’s just inappropriate.”

Schmeichel was also presented with that video shortly afterwards. “I haven’t seen it. Besides, I don’t care what other coaches say about me. Isn’t it normal that they want to motivate their players like that? That the video is put online? That’s what they do. I care about all that. I understand that your job is to write stories, but I don’t agree with that.”