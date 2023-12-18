Riemer lashes out at… Standard after the match against Antwerp: “That a club decides to do that… Incomprehensible!” – Football news

#Riemer #lashes #at.. #Standard #match #Antwerp #club #decides #that.. #Incomprehensible #Football #news

Kasper Schmeichel played a hell of a game against Antwerp. A response to the many criticisms he has already had to swallow. The Danish goalie is not actually concerned with it. His coach, Brian Riemer, clearly does. Especially when it comes to talking about it.

Schmeichel performed with several important parades against Antwerp. “Look, Kasper has already received a lot of criticism. The most important thing for me is: he has not made any mistakes that have already cost us points. Could he have done better? Yes!”

“But apparently there was a campaign going on against him,” said Riemer. “Today he responded with a strong performance. This is how strong characters respond.”

A little later Riemer wanted to add something and that was mainly aimed at Standard. This week they posted a video of Carl Hoefkens online who says that “his players have to shoot to the corner because ‘that keeper’ can’t reach it anyway”.

That a club dares to throw this online…

And that went down completely wrong with Riemer. “You journalists ask critical questions and I like that. Fans discuss what can be improved. I like that too. But when a coach speaks like that about an opponent player and the club then decides to put it on social media ? No, that gets too personal and that’s not for me. That’s about it and it’s just inappropriate.”

Schmeichel was also presented with that video shortly afterwards. “I haven’t seen it. Besides, I don’t care what other coaches say about me. Isn’t it normal that they want to motivate their players like that? That the video is put online? That’s what they do. I care about all that. I understand that your job is to write stories, but I don’t agree with that.”

Also Read:  FOOTBALL - TRANSFERS - Tsiry and Jean Yves leave Fosa Juniors FC

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News