Rīga councilors will also run in the “Progressive” ranks

#Rīga #councilors #run #Progressive #ranks

The leaders of the list of “progressives” in the EP elections are the party’s candidate in last year’s presidential elections, public management expert Elīna Pinto and former Riga mayor Mārtiņš Staķis.

Pinto ran for the presidency as a non-partisan, but soon after officially joined the “Progressives” and the party’s Duma leadership team. Staks was admitted to the party in January, but he entered politics through the “Movement “For!”” party.

There are 18 politicians in the list of “progressives”. Party co-chairwoman, Riga City Council member Justīne Pantelējeva, social integration specialist Māris Grāvis, migration and integration expert Agnese Lāce, chairman of the board of the Latvian Cystic Fibrosis Society and recipient of the “Pride of Latvia” award Alla Beļinska and businessman Ģirts Dubkēvičs are also running in the EP elections.

Riga City Council deputies Selīna Vancāne, Alija Turlaja and Igors Kļaviņš, Saeima deputy Mairita Lūse, philosophy master Ina Lenca, member of the “Protesti” association Agnese Radziţa and international law master Sergejs Parvatkins are also running for the EP from the party’s list.

Laila Balga, chairman of the board of EAPN-Latvia or Latvian Anti-Poverty Network, Ilze Baranovska, head of the “Access to Justice” project, software developer Reinis Ivanovs and Selma Teodora Levrence, who obtained her higher education in political science and communication, are also applying for the EP from the “Progressive” list.