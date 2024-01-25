Rīga councilors will also run in the “Progressive” ranks

#Rīga #councilors #run #Progressive #ranks

The leaders of the list of “progressives” in the EP elections are the party’s candidate in last year’s presidential elections, public management expert Elīna Pinto and former Riga mayor Mārtiņš Staķis.

Pinto ran for the presidency as a non-partisan, but soon after officially joined the “Progressives” and the party’s Duma leadership team. Staks was admitted to the party in January, but he entered politics through the “Movement “For!”” party.

There are 18 politicians in the list of “progressives”. Party co-chairwoman, Riga City Council member Justīne Pantelējeva, social integration specialist Māris Grāvis, migration and integration expert Agnese Lāce, chairman of the board of the Latvian Cystic Fibrosis Society and recipient of the “Pride of Latvia” award Alla Beļinska and businessman Ģirts Dubkēvičs are also running in the EP elections.

Riga City Council deputies Selīna Vancāne, Alija Turlaja and Igors Kļaviņš, Saeima deputy Mairita Lūse, philosophy master Ina Lenca, member of the “Protesti” association Agnese Radziţa and international law master Sergejs Parvatkins are also running for the EP from the party’s list.

Laila Balga, chairman of the board of EAPN-Latvia or Latvian Anti-Poverty Network, Ilze Baranovska, head of the “Access to Justice” project, software developer Reinis Ivanovs and Selma Teodora Levrence, who obtained her higher education in political science and communication, are also applying for the EP from the “Progressive” list.

Also Read:  DeSantis withdraws from the US primaries after Trump's overwhelming victory in Iowa

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘I showed what I can buy’
‘I showed what I can buy’
Posted on
Search for right-back ended? FC Bayern Munich is probably getting serious about Sacha Boey from Galatasaray Istanbul
Search for right-back ended? FC Bayern Munich is probably getting serious about Sacha Boey from Galatasaray Istanbul
Posted on
Sex must be safe. How to keep it safe and stay away from disease | INN News
Sex must be safe. How to keep it safe and stay away from disease | INN News
Posted on
Erdogan supported the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership
Erdogan supported the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News