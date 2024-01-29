Riga, together with the Italian city of Turin, will start work on new drone technology for municipal police work / Article

Unlike existing drones, the new ones will be autonomous. This means that they will be able to fly and transmit information without being controlled by the police. In order to implement them, it is necessary to build the appropriate infrastructure. This was told to Latvian Radio by the Riga municipal police, indicating that four autonomous drones could appear in the capital after three years.

Andrejs Aronovs on new drone technology

Andrejs Aronov, deputy head of the municipal police, explains: “We plan to use an autonomous drone while patrolling the waters of Ķīšezer and Vecāķi, namely the coastal area of ​​the Gulf of Riga and Ķīšezer. These drones will ensure, let’s say, possible environmental violations, [piemēram]pollution, small-scale fishing, [veiks arī] shipping control. In addition to all this, in the future we very much hope to be able to integrate with artificial intelligence tools, and by using thermal cameras, at the same time as a normal camera, it will also be a significant support for our rescuers, at least to monitor the swimming area.”

The Riga City Council plans to cooperate directly with the Turin municipality, as it widely uses drones to monitor public events.

