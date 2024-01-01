Right column for today (01.01.2024) by Stefan Ralchev • BR

#column #today #01.01.2024 #Stefan #Ralchev
Plural: Current
League 1 – England
17:00/1 Jan.
Portsmouth – Stevenage
Bet: Final outcome – 1
To:
League 1 – England
17:00/1 Jan.
Bolton – Burton
Bet: Final outcome – 1
To:
League 1 – England
17:00/1 Jan.
Derby County – Peterborough
Bet: Double Chance – 1X
To:
Championship – England
17:00/1 Jan.
Bet: Both teams to score – YES
To:
Portsmouth v Stevenage 1 1.87 @ Betano
The hosts had a bit of a rough end to the old year, but now I think they should win this game on the first day of the new year 2024. Although Stevenage is one of the stable teams in the league.
Bolton – Burton 1 1.53
Here I am betting on the home team fighting for the top spots in the Ligue 1 standings.
Derby County – Peterborough 1X 1.39
I thought for a long time about what to play here, because I chose this match. I stop at a low coefficient to increase the total in the right column.
Swansea – UBA Goals 1.80
I finish the column with one Championship game where I look for a goal swap between the two teams.