Right column for today (01.01.2024) by Stefan Ralchev • BR

League 1 – England

17:00/1 Jan.

Portsmouth – Stevenage

Bet: Final outcome – 1

To:

League 1 – England

17:00/1 Jan.

Bolton – Burton

Bet: Final outcome – 1

To:

League 1 – England

17:00/1 Jan.

Derby County – Peterborough

Bet: Double Chance – 1X

To:

Championship – England

17:00/1 Jan.

Bet: Both teams to score – YES

To:

Portsmouth v Stevenage 1 1.87 @ Betano

The hosts had a bit of a rough end to the old year, but now I think they should win this game on the first day of the new year 2024. Although Stevenage is one of the stable teams in the league.

Bolton – Burton 1 1.53

Here I am betting on the home team fighting for the top spots in the Ligue 1 standings.

Derby County – Peterborough 1X 1.39

I thought for a long time about what to play here, because I chose this match. I stop at a low coefficient to increase the total in the right column.

Swansea – UBA Goals 1.80

I finish the column with one Championship game where I look for a goal swap between the two teams.

