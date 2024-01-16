#parties #agree #broad #consensus #crucial #issues

RIGHT NOW: All parties agree – broad consensus on crucial issues

The fight against serious crime has been described as a directly decisive issue for Sweden in the coming years.

Many have requested an increased and broader consensus between the Riksdag’s parties on how to crack down on serious crime.

Now the government announces that all parties are close to an agreement on an important issue.

During the day, all parliamentary parties discussed measures to prevent new recruitment of children and young people into criminal gangs.

– Dealing with the societal challenges Sweden is facing is a complex and long-term task. It will take time and require commitment and prioritization from all actors in society.

– Therefore, it is particularly important that the solutions that are developed are long-term and have broad political roots, said Social Services Minister Camilla Waltersson Grönvall (M) before Tuesday’s meeting.

Success

After today’s meeting, positive voices are heard – both from the government and the opposition.

Camilla Waltersson Grönvall states that the parties agree on two issues that have been described as decisive by the government:

– It should be easier for schools, social services and the police to share information with each other

– Increased parental responsibility must be introduced

“Strong support”

– We naturally discussed the new Social Services Act, we will discuss it further at the next opportunity. That the privacy barriers need to change and increased parental responsibility were also issues that were discussed and that there is, I judge, strong support for working on, says Camilla Waltersson Grönvall to the Altinget.

The Center Party’s member of the social committee, Martina Johansson, also expresses herself positively.

– Based on the meeting today, I would spontaneously say that there is a cautious positivism that you could have something that is general across all eight parties, she tells the newspaper.

Johansson adds that she wants to establish a special children’s rights committee, a counterpart to the security policy’s defense committee.

Whether it will be introduced is too early to say.

This is stated by Social Services Minister Camilla Waltersson Grönvall.

– What is the very starting point for me, is that we can find a consensus across eight parties, where we see that there are a number of points and issues that we can jointly take responsibility for and that we can carry forward, she says to Everything.

