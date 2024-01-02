RIGHT NOW: Cars attacked on the highway – “front window completely smashed”

#Cars #attacked #highway #front #window #completely #smashed

People dressed in black have attacked several vehicles on the E6.

The police will now release that information on Tuesday morning.

The attacks must have taken place during the night on the highway outside Halmstad.

– Three people dressed in black have been seen throwing stones at cars at traffic stop 43 E6 Halmstad, confirms Hans-Jörgen Ostler, press spokesperson for the police, on the authority’s website.

The window is completely broken

According to the police, at least one person has had a windshield completely destroyed on their car after the night’s stone-throwing.

In connection with the alarm, the police went out to the traffic area to deal with the situation.

But then it was too late.

– None of the perpetrators were left at the scene, informs the police.

– No perpetrators arrested at the moment.

“Completely life-threatening”

In addition to the passenger car, a lorry is said to have been hit by a rock and suffered damage to the roof.

– The report of vandalism has been drawn up, the police emphasize.

The authority has also made a short statement in the media about the events.

There, Hans-Jörgen Ostler condemns the attack in harsh terms.

– The stones are so big that the windshield is completely smashed, he tells Aftonbladet and adds:

– It is completely dangerous to stand and throw stones at someone driving by.

Problems before

From time to time, problems with stone throwing at motorists have appeared in Sweden.

Among other things, the police in another part of Sweden, outside Avesta, needed to act on such an alarm last spring.

– It is life-threatening to commit this type of act, local police officer Thomas Nordström told Dala-Demokraten at the time.

However, perhaps the most attention has been the stone throwing at Danish cars in Scania along the E65.

During the summer of 2021, the police received about 140 calls about stone throwing. Despite 400 interrogations, no one could be arrested.

Hard to perceive

What often complicates the investigations surrounding the stone-throwing is that it is often sparse with testimonies.

Catching the perpetrators on the move is difficult.

– It is partly difficult to have time to perceive where the object is coming from, partly to make any observations from an oncoming car or out in the terrain, said Kristofer Ahlm from the police to Sydsvenskan 2021.

