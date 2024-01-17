RIGHT NOW the weather in Slovakia is getting worse. Unfavorable weather is starting to complicate traffic

#weather #Slovakia #worse #Unfavorable #weather #starting #complicate #traffic

It is at these moments that the deterioration of the weather is coming to our territory, which will also affect traffic in the coming hours. We are threatened with dangerous precipitation, which brings with it the predicted warming.

Europe has been plagued by bad weather since this morning. The reason is quite simple: winter is temporarily over and a significant warming is coming, which brings with it dangerous precipitation. Immediately, many surrounding countries are plagued by freezing rain, which has already caused dozens of accidents.

The worst situation is in the neighboring Czech Republic and Germany, where the freezing rain has already claimed one victim. However, unfavorable weather is starting to spread to our territory as well. Although it is still snowing in several places, freezing precipitation is already beginning to appear in the south, and there will be more and more of it.

Warm air is pushing towards us

During the past few days, very cold, Arctic-origin air flowed into our area from the north, bringing very frosty weather. But now a temporary but significant change is coming. For now, the warm air is manifesting itself in the heights, which has an impact on the state of precipitation, which will be freezing in the coming hours.

Precipitation currently occurs only in the Banskobystricky and Košicky regions, where it is mostly snow. However, freezing rain is already occurring in the south of the Banská Bystrica region, which is starting to cause the first complications.

According to current information from the Slovak Road Administration, freezing rain is complicating traffic on roads I/51 and I/66 in the area of ​​Dudiniec and Hontianske Nemiec. On the Cukmantel mountain pass, on road III/2530 Hodruša-Hámre – Žarnovica, on roads II. and III. class in the area of ​​Banská Štiavnica and on roads III. classes in the area of ​​Kremnica, Nova Bana and Žiar nad Hronom and on all roads in the Rimavská Sobota district there is ice!

In the coming hours, we must continue to expect precipitation in our territory, which will gradually be mainly liquid and locally freezing. There is a risk of freezing rain until the early hours of the morning.

The freezing rain turns into a downpour

In the course of the morning hours, the precipitation intensity should increase in our territory, and a rainy Thursday is ahead of us.

It will be cloudy and rainy throughout Thursday, including the mountains. Temperatures will be very high and can reach +10 °C in the south.