Right-wing France furious because Miss France has short hair: ‘Everything is becoming woke and inclusive’ – Joop

In France, where the national Miss pageant is still seen as a serious matter and the live broadcast attracts 7.5 million viewers, a commotion has arisen about the new winner Ève Gilles. The mathematics and computer science student at the University of Lille has short hair, which is the first time in the more than 100-year history of the competition. Gilles declared after her election that it was a victory for diversity. “We are used to seeing beautiful Masses with long hair, but I opted for an androgynous look with short hair. Every woman is different, we are all unique.” That offended conservatives, who are known to be obsessed with setting standards and obligations when it comes to how they think women should look and behave.

The winner of Miss France was chosen half by the public and half by a jury. Although Gilles only came third in the public votes, she was still able to win the crown thanks to the votes of the jury. That choice can therefore count on a storm of criticism. “Miss France is no longer a beauty pageant, but a competition based on inclusivity,” writes a user on further read on social media.

The aggression suffered by the winner is so serious that it has now sparked a national debate. Sandrine Rousseau, MP of the green party EELV and leading feminist, reacts shocked: “I am shocked by the reactions to Miss France 2024. I didn’t think we would have gotten stuck in it. Our hair, and what we do with it, how we Styling is not a man’s business. Period.” She had previously cynically observed that in France “in 2023 we will measure progress in respect for women by the length of their hair?”

Her party colleague and MEP Karima Delli also stands up for Gilles: “Enormous support for Ève Gilles, #MissFrance2024 , despite the hateful tweets on social networks with incredible aggression! Swallow your poison, not only is she fantastic, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais is also intelligent in embracing her diversity!”

In France there is also criticism of the beauty pageant phenomenon, especially from feminist circles.