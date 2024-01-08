Ringleader in the attempted coup?: BVB star Reus defends himself against serious allegations

#Ringleader #attempted #coup #BVB #star #Reus #defends #allegations

Ringleader in attempted coup? BVB star Reus defends himself against serious allegations



January 8, 2024, 1:38 p.m

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund is miles behind its own standards. That leads to dissatisfaction – and to a coup against the coach? Media reports about it. Marco Reus, who is said to have been one of the leaders, is now defending himself.

Shortly before Christmas, the “Bild” newspaper reported on an attempted coup at Borussia Dortmund. Led by Marco Reus, several stars are said to have tried to overthrow coach Edin Terzić. The background is the way BVB plays football. Often too anxious, too passive. The coach’s tactics were often the subject of debate during the first half of the season. Specifically, several players are said to have complained to managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke about Terzić’s work and demanded consequences. This had forced the debates about the ailing football teacher after previously weak performances and the fall to fifth place.

An attempted coup, those were serious accusations. And these are obviously troubling Reus. In an interview with Sport1, he vehemently defends himself against having been a ringleader against the coach. Incidentally, despite the weak first half of the season in the Bundesliga, given the club’s ambitions, he is allowed to stay. The good performances and results in the group of death of the Champions League, which BVB finished first ahead of Paris St. Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United, apparently saved him. “No. There was no attempted coup. Neither by me nor by other players. Reading that was hard. And it made me angry,” said the former BVB captain emphatically.

“For me, a limit has been crossed.”

The now 34-year-old has experienced a lot in his long career – he has been playing for the Black and Yellows since the 2012 season – and he is also “not the type of person who lets negative headlines get very close to him,” the former captain emphasized: “But this one The accusation made me angry. For me it crossed a line and that’s why I don’t want to leave it like that.” On the contrary, his relationship with coach Terzić is “very close and good”, which is why “we often speak openly with each other. But I don’t just do that in private, but also when we speak to Edin as the team council. And that’s nothing either Unusual.”

A scene caused a stir in mid-December. When he was substituted against Augsburg, Reus shook hands with the coach, but pointedly looked away. In many media outlets, this was seen as an indication that the relationship between the former confidants had turned into the opposite. Reus also defends himself against this. His reaction seemed to create the impression that there was a problem, but that was “complete bullshit.” Reus said he needs to have a better handle on his emotions in such situations. And the search for evidence continued. When Reus was not substituted on in the following home game against FSV Mainz 05 after the incident in Augsburg, but instead the talented Samuel Bamba, some media seemed to find further evidence.

Kehl clears up coaching speculation

It is unclear what will happen for Reus beyond the current season. His contract ends in the summer. Will his time at BVB then run out? The offensive player, who played in 22 competitive games this season, scoring five goals and assisting three, is keeping a low profile: “When I look at my lactate levels at the start of training a few days ago, my body seems to be just as fit, how I feel,” said Reus. “In due course, like last year, we will sit down together and talk about what happens next.” But the first priority is sporting success.

And to secure this, Borussia reacted during the winter break and hired two new assistant coaches: former stars Nuri Şahin and Sven Bender. Speculation immediately arose as to whether this would bring in potential successors for Terzić if he could no longer turn things around. Sports director Sebastian Kehl had rejected speculation about a weakening of Terzić’s authority in recent days. There can be “only one head coach – and his name is Edin Terzić,” Kehl told “Bild am Sonntag”.

“The coach’s authority is in no way questionable,” said Kehl, who once played successfully with Bender and Şahin. “The distribution of roles is accepted and respected by everyone. We are convinced that it will be a very good relationship. In the end, it’s all about one thing: playing better and more successful football.” Reus can also apparently live well with the personnel decisions: “Nuri and Sven quickly integrated into the team, bring a breath of fresh air and can also help to sharpen our senses again. We don’t have much time left before things get going again in Darmstadt . That’s why it’s important to get started now. But I have the feeling that we are well positioned.”