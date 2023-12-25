Rio Ave: Luís Freire leaves at the end of the season

#Rio #Ave #Luís #Freire #leaves #season

Nuno de Almeida, sporting director, announces goodbye to the 37-year-old coach after three seasons

Rio Ave’s sporting director announced, in an interview with Tribal Football released this Monday, that coach Luís Freire will leave the team’s technical command at the end of the season.

«Luís arrived from the lower divisions, he is very young, he is the same age as me, 37 years old. He is someone very resilient, he arrived from nowhere and no one believed in him at the beginning of his career. He is from the new generation of coaches. My question is not when he will make the leap, because I know that he will leave at the end of this season», announced Nuno de Almeida.

Photo Fernando Veludo/LUSA

«It’s a fait accompli for me, after three seasons with so many difficulties, where he dealt with all of this with passion and enormous quality. What I have in mind is who will be the next Luís Freire. It’s not easy to have someone who can have this methodology, deal with the players, with the group, like he does», he added.