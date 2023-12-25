Rio Ave: Luís Freire leaves at the end of the season

#Rio #Ave #Luís #Freire #leaves #season

Nuno de Almeida, sporting director, announces goodbye to the 37-year-old coach after three seasons

Rio Ave’s sporting director announced, in an interview with Tribal Football released this Monday, that coach Luís Freire will leave the team’s technical command at the end of the season.

«Luís arrived from the lower divisions, he is very young, he is the same age as me, 37 years old. He is someone very resilient, he arrived from nowhere and no one believed in him at the beginning of his career. He is from the new generation of coaches. My question is not when he will make the leap, because I know that he will leave at the end of this season», announced Nuno de Almeida.

Photo Fernando Veludo/LUSA

«It’s a fait accompli for me, after three seasons with so many difficulties, where he dealt with all of this with passion and enormous quality. What I have in mind is who will be the next Luís Freire. It’s not easy to have someone who can have this methodology, deal with the players, with the group, like he does», he added.

Also Read:  1-1 draw - Yverdon stands up to GC - Sport

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

With his family finally reunited, José Alvarado enjoys Christmas
With his family finally reunited, José Alvarado enjoys Christmas
Posted on
Lose weight without dieting by stimulating your bowel movements: dietitians change everything
Lose weight without dieting by stimulating your bowel movements: dietitians change everything
Posted on
An emotionally ill man fell to death at the University of Hong Kong and left a suicide note – 20231225 – Hong Kong News – Daily Ming Pao
An emotionally ill man fell to death at the University of Hong Kong and left a suicide note – 20231225 – Hong Kong News – Daily Ming Pao
Posted on
Turkish strikes in Syria kill 6 civilians
Turkish strikes in Syria kill 6 civilians
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News