Rising interest rates have a faster negative impact on industry than on services – Executive Digest

#Rising #interest #rates #faster #negative #impact #industry #services #Executive #Digest

The European Central Bank (ECB) has taken a firm stance in combating interest rates, despite remaining unchanged in the last two meetings, and this has had a major impact on organizations.

A study prepared by Alexandre Carvalho and João Quelhas, from the Economic Studies Department of the Bank of Portugal, analyzed this impact on gross value added (GVA) by sector of activity, estimating a model with quarterly data between 1999 and 2019, for Portugal and for the Eurozone.

“An unexpected increase of one standard deviation in the interest rate, corresponding to an increase of 27 basis points, has a negative and statistically significant impact on industry GVA and services GVA”, they clarify.

However, they emphasize that, although the maximum impacts in the industry and services sectors are not statistically different, this is more immediate in industry. In Portugal, the maximum reduction in GVA in the industry sector is 0.25% after six quarters, while in services it is 0.22% after 19 quarters.

This difference is greater in the Eurozone, and stronger in the case of the Eurozone as the shock has a maximum impact on industry of -0.55% after seven quarters, while on services it is -0.31% after ten quarters.

“The different impact between the industry and services sectors can be explained by the greater capital intensity of the former, which makes it more exposed to changes in financing conditions. The consumption of industrial goods by families, particularly durable goods, also often involves the use of credit”, they explain.