Rising oil prices and production do not solve the country’s problems – Massano

José de Lima defended this Wednesday, 10th, that the rate of growth of populations and needs is far above what the oil sector is currently capable of offering to the economy and citizens.

The Minister of State for Economic Coordination made this statement in Luanda, when speaking at the 11th edition of Café-CIPRA, which took place under the motto “Impact of private investment in the productive sector”.

The government official said, on the other hand, that the country is going through a time when it is not enough to just have “a higher price per barrel of oil or more oil production”, considering that “that is no longer what solves our problem”.

Massano assured that the country must move forward with “programs to diversify the economy and increase the domestic production of goods”, he concluded.