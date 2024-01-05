Risk of cardiovascular disease increases with inflammatory arthritis

#Risk #cardiovascular #disease #increases #inflammatory #arthritis

The risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with inflammatory arthritis is still substantially increased. This is the conclusion of researchers from Amsterdam UMC RMD Open.

The study included 2050 patients with inflammatory arthritis (IA) and 939 controls, including 1308 patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), 356 patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and 386 patients with axial spondyloarthritis (SpA).

They were asked in a prospective cohort setting to complete questionnaires about previous cardiovascular events and various risk factors. After this, the researchers assessed the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and associated risk factors.

The traditional cardiovascular risk factors were found to be more common in patients with IA than in controls. The risk of cardiovascular disease was also higher in patients with RA and PsA than in controls; 1.61 and 2.12 times higher, respectively.

The increased risk appears to be strongly influenced by an increased prevalence of traditional cardiovascular risk factors. After correction for this, the cardiovascular risk did not appear to be increased in patients with RA (OR 0.95), PsA (OR 1.19) and SpA (OR 0.91). According to the authors, more attention should therefore be paid to identifying and treating traditional risk factors.

Bron:

Raadsen R, Hansildaar R, Pouw LC, et al. Cardiovascular disease risk in patients with inflammatory arthritis nowadays still substantially elevated. RMD Open. 2023;9:e003485.