RISK OF CRUSBING AND COLLAPSING – Zero intervention since December

THE. Commander Olivier Eric Ralaivaonoro, corps commander by. temporary fire brigade in Tsaralalàna

The start of this rainy season was rather calm. The fire station in Tsaralalàna has not received any reports of landslides, house collapses or rock slides in the city of Antananarivo since the beginning of December. Same, no report of a house at risk in two weeks.

During the months of October and November, thirteen complaints were received. “The precipitation was not yet significant, except last weekend,” explains Commander Olivier Eric Ralaivaonoro, acting head of the fire brigade in Tsaralalàna, yesterday.

“But the risks will increase when the rains are abundant,” he continues. The inhabitants of Manjakamiadana hill, those who live in old houses or near rivers, are called upon to be extra vigilant. The month of January will be particularly rainy, according to the weather forecasts.

Firefighters say they are ready to intervene in the event of a landslide or collapse. Firefighters would have been trained in rescue-clearance and equipment would be available for this type of intervention.

Miangalya Ralitera