Risk of heart attack: the six best foods to reduce the risks

In France, there are 100,000 myocardial infarctions per year, including 12,000 deaths. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death among women in France. A healthy and balanced diet reduces cardiovascular risk factors.

Discomfort, sudden shortness of breath, nausea, chest pain, unexplained fatigue… Several signs can prevent a heart attack. Myocardial infarction results in the destruction of a more or less extensive area of ​​the heart muscle. 100,000 new cases are recorded each year. The number of deaths stands at 12,000. In France, it is the leading cause of death among women. However, a team of Canadian researchers has identified which categories of foods could reduce the risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease.

Fresh fruits, vegetables and legumes reduce the risk of heart attack

The researchers of the study, whose results were published in European Heart Journal in 2023, analyzed the eating behavior, lifestyle and state of health of 147,642 people, over nine to ten years. And the results are unanimous: patients who ate a balanced diet had a 30% lower risk of death. The risk of having a stroke was 19% lower and the figure rose to 18% for cardiovascular disease. A Mediterranean diet is considered healthy since it recommends eating fruits and vegetables every day. Fresh fruit reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 40%, and could prevent 16% of deaths due to these pathologies. As for vegetables, they all have their benefits: green leafy vegetables like spinach or cabbage provide the body with the necessary dose of fiber, vitamins, minerals and vitamin K. Rich in lycopene, this antioxidant found in tomato, protects the heart against the formation of blood clots. It also prevents atherosclerosis.

Finally, although they are often ignored in kitchens, legumes are nevertheless the perfect alternative to pasta and rice since they provide vegetable proteins, carbohydrates with a low glycemic index and B group vitamins. This is a good reason to stock up split peas, lentils, white and red beans and other legumes in his cupboard!

Nuts, fish and full-fat dairy products, without butter or large amounts of whipped cream

The results of the study also relate that the priority should be to increase protective foods such as nuts and almonds (often avoided because they are too energetic), fish and dairy products, summarizes Canadian Dr. Andrew Mente of Population Health Research Institute. The health specialist insists on regular consumption of these foods: it is recommended to eat seven servings of nuts per week, two to three times fish, and fourteen times dairy products. Whole milk yogurts should not be avoided, because although they are fattier, they will be better assimilated by the body than products full of sugar. As for cheese, it is recommended to consume it, but without overdoing it. If we look closely, the foods recommended to reduce the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases are those offered to us by nature. You understand, to preserve your health, your shopping list must include more raw and unprocessed products!

Marjorie RAYNAUD pour TF1 INFO